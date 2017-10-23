Transmissora Alianca de Energia Eletrica SA (TAEE11.SA)
TAEE11.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange
21.53BRL
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
R$ -0.17 (-0.78%)
Prev Close
R$ 21.70
Open
R$ 21.84
Day's High
R$ 21.84
Day's Low
R$ 21.50
Volume
790,300
Avg. Vol
1,650,709
52-wk High
R$ 24.91
52-wk Low
R$ 17.92
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|0.69
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|3
|3
|3
|3
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(3) HOLD
|4
|3
|4
|4
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|2
|1
|1
|1
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.45
|2.22
|2.30
|2.30
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|2
|451.26
|501.81
|400.72
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1
|371.41
|371.41
|371.41
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|7
|1,621.70
|1,971.37
|1,220.39
|1,582.47
|Year Ending Dec-18
|8
|1,490.06
|1,846.14
|1,020.00
|1,447.36
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|3
|0.69
|0.84
|0.47
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1
|0.71
|0.71
|0.71
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|8
|2.59
|3.58
|1.77
|2.62
|Year Ending Dec-18
|9
|2.46
|3.10
|1.61
|2.17
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|2
|-8.77
|-7.90
|-9.64
|--
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|416.31
|433.23
|16.92
|4.07
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|425.98
|370.47
|55.51
|13.03
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|862.60
|332.89
|529.71
|61.41
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|319.85
|364.61
|44.77
|14.00
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|406.64
|323.36
|83.28
|20.48
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|0.52
|0.80
|0.28
|54.59
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|0.57
|0.58
|0.01
|2.20
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|1.02
|0.54
|0.48
|47.19
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|0.62
|0.21
|0.41
|65.97
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|0.70
|0.20
|0.50
|71.56
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|451.26
|451.26
|451.26
|432.04
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|371.41
|371.41
|371.41
|334.14
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1,621.70
|1,621.70
|1,602.32
|1,629.85
|1,582.47
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1,490.06
|1,490.06
|1,489.79
|1,552.13
|1,447.36
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0.69
|0.69
|0.69
|0.68
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0.71
|0.71
|0.71
|0.59
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2.59
|2.59
|2.57
|2.73
|2.62
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2.46
|2.46
|2.48
|2.49
|2.17
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
