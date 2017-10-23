Edition:
United Kingdom

Transmissora Alianca de Energia Eletrica SA (TAEE11.SA)

TAEE11.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

21.53BRL
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

R$ -0.17 (-0.78%)
Prev Close
R$ 21.70
Open
R$ 21.84
Day's High
R$ 21.84
Day's Low
R$ 21.50
Volume
790,300
Avg. Vol
1,650,709
52-wk High
R$ 24.91
52-wk Low
R$ 17.92

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 0.69 December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 3 3 3 3
(2) OUTPERFORM 2 2 2 2
(3) HOLD 4 3 4 4
(4) UNDERPERFORM 2 1 1 1
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.45 2.22 2.30 2.30

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 2 451.26 501.81 400.72 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 371.41 371.41 371.41 --
Year Ending Dec-17 7 1,621.70 1,971.37 1,220.39 1,582.47
Year Ending Dec-18 8 1,490.06 1,846.14 1,020.00 1,447.36
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 3 0.69 0.84 0.47 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 0.71 0.71 0.71 --
Year Ending Dec-17 8 2.59 3.58 1.77 2.62
Year Ending Dec-18 9 2.46 3.10 1.61 2.17
LT Growth Rate (%) 2 -8.77 -7.90 -9.64 --

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 416.31 433.23 16.92 4.07
Quarter Ending Mar-17 425.98 370.47 55.51 13.03
Quarter Ending Dec-16 862.60 332.89 529.71 61.41
Quarter Ending Sep-16 319.85 364.61 44.77 14.00
Quarter Ending Jun-16 406.64 323.36 83.28 20.48
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 0.52 0.80 0.28 54.59
Quarter Ending Mar-17 0.57 0.58 0.01 2.20
Quarter Ending Dec-16 1.02 0.54 0.48 47.19
Quarter Ending Sep-16 0.62 0.21 0.41 65.97
Quarter Ending Jun-16 0.70 0.20 0.50 71.56

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 451.26 451.26 451.26 432.04 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 371.41 371.41 371.41 334.14 --
Year Ending Dec-17 1,621.70 1,621.70 1,602.32 1,629.85 1,582.47
Year Ending Dec-18 1,490.06 1,490.06 1,489.79 1,552.13 1,447.36
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0.69 0.69 0.69 0.68 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0.71 0.71 0.71 0.59 --
Year Ending Dec-17 2.59 2.59 2.57 2.73 2.62
Year Ending Dec-18 2.46 2.46 2.48 2.49 2.17

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Transmissora Alianca de Energia Eletrica SA News

» More TAEE11.SA News