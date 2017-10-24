Edition:
Tata Global Beverages Ltd (TAGL.NS)

TAGL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

209.65INR
11:27am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs6.55 (+3.23%)
Prev Close
Rs203.10
Open
Rs204.00
Day's High
Rs210.25
Day's Low
Rs203.55
Volume
3,568,231
Avg. Vol
4,617,289
52-wk High
Rs220.20
52-wk Low
Rs114.25

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 2 2 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 3 2 3 3
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.00 2.00 2.00 2.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 2 20,076.50 20,241.00 19,912.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 6 82,600.10 89,204.40 69,765.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 4 77,323.80 96,726.10 70,522.00 92,783.40
Year Ending Mar-19 4 82,909.80 101,687.00 75,035.00 100,562.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 6 6.95 8.20 6.10 --
Year Ending Mar-18 4 7.55 7.80 7.30 7.52
Year Ending Mar-19 4 8.47 8.90 8.10 7.86

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 17,559.00 17,044.20 514.80 2.93
Quarter Ending Mar-17 20,076.50 16,742.60 3,333.90 16.61
Quarter Ending Dec-16 18,883.30 17,581.60 1,301.73 6.89
Quarter Ending Sep-16 20,066.20 16,043.80 4,022.45 20.05
Quarter Ending Jun-16 21,182.00 17,114.80 4,067.20 19.20

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 20,076.50 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 82,600.10 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 77,323.80 80,439.80 80,439.80 84,065.20 92,783.40
Year Ending Mar-19 82,909.80 82,909.80 82,909.80 87,897.10 100,562.00

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings

Earnings vs. Estimates

Tata Global Beverages Ltd News

