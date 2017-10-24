Take Solutions Ltd (TAKE.NS)

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Mar-17 2 13,681.50 13,801.30 13,561.70 -- Year Ending Mar-18 2 15,838.90 16,285.50 15,392.20 15,023.00 Year Ending Mar-19 1 18,296.40 18,296.40 18,296.40 -- Earnings (per share) Year Ending Mar-17 2 10.10 10.30 9.90 -- Year Ending Mar-18 2 12.26 12.40 12.11 14.30 Year Ending Mar-19 1 16.20 16.20 16.20 --