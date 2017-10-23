Tata Communications Ltd (TATA.NS)
TATA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
717.45INR
23 Oct 2017
717.45INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
Rs717.45
Rs717.45
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
576,980
576,980
52-wk High
Rs783.90
Rs783.90
52-wk Low
Rs532.35
Rs532.35
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|2.88
|March
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|4
|4
|4
|5
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|6
|6
|5
|5
|(3) HOLD
|3
|3
|3
|3
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|1
|1
|(5) SELL
|1
|1
|1
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.14
|2.14
|2.29
|2.20
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|7
|45,304.70
|50,391.00
|43,756.00
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|1
|42,575.00
|42,575.00
|42,575.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|11
|198,033.00
|208,391.00
|183,563.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|14
|180,347.00
|188,796.00
|175,488.00
|222,103.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|14
|191,042.00
|200,469.00
|182,209.00
|228,220.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|3
|2.88
|4.90
|0.40
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|5
|9.96
|16.30
|4.90
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|12
|13.48
|21.00
|8.30
|17.11
|Year Ending Mar-19
|13
|22.95
|32.00
|14.70
|29.26
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|43,040.90
|43,100.20
|59.34
|0.14
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|45,304.70
|42,937.30
|2,367.41
|5.23
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|48,420.60
|43,600.50
|4,820.05
|9.95
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|51,066.00
|45,090.90
|5,975.10
|11.70
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|52,437.60
|50,316.90
|2,120.70
|4.04
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|1.59
|1.13
|0.46
|28.71
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|2.88
|2.84
|0.04
|1.28
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|5.73
|0.03
|5.70
|99.48
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|3.48
|2.96
|0.52
|14.88
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|3.00
|4.71
|1.71
|57.00
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|45,304.70
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|42,575.00
|42,575.00
|42,575.00
|42,575.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|198,033.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|180,347.00
|181,578.00
|181,506.00
|181,515.00
|222,103.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|191,042.00
|191,456.00
|191,256.00
|191,674.00
|228,220.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|2.88
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|9.96
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|13.48
|13.77
|13.88
|14.37
|17.11
|Year Ending Mar-19
|22.95
|23.19
|23.33
|23.83
|29.26
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|2
|2
|2
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|2
|2
|2
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|2
|0
|2
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|2
|0
|2
- UPDATE 2-Bharti Airtel to acquire Tata's money-losing mobile unit for nothing
- BRIEF-Bharti Airtel to buy Tata's consumer telecom business
- BRIEF-India's Tata Communications to partner with Motorsport.tv
- BRIEF-Tata Communications says will not have stake in co in which surplus land is to be demerged
- BRIEF-Tata Communications appoints Bob Laskey as regional head of Americas