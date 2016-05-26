Edition:
United Kingdom

Tate & Lyle PLC (TATE.L)

TATE.L on London Stock Exchange

645.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
645.50
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
1,948,203
52-wk High
850.00
52-wk Low
622.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(3) HOLD 11 10 11 11
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(5) SELL 1 2 2 2
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 3.07 3.21 3.20 3.20

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 12 2,694.23 2,757.00 2,588.52 --
Year Ending Mar-18 13 2,794.85 2,833.00 2,724.00 2,680.81
Year Ending Mar-19 13 2,822.10 2,885.00 2,716.00 2,704.07
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 13 47.22 48.70 45.38 --
Year Ending Mar-18 14 46.99 48.99 44.41 43.94
Year Ending Mar-19 14 48.65 51.80 45.66 46.04
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 0.40 0.40 0.40 13.26

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 2,694.23 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 2,794.85 2,798.96 2,824.57 2,824.57 2,680.81
Year Ending Mar-19 2,822.10 2,828.59 2,858.74 2,858.74 2,704.07
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 47.22 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 46.99 47.10 47.33 47.38 43.94
Year Ending Mar-19 48.65 48.73 49.03 49.10 46.04

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 2 0 5
Year Ending Mar-19 0 2 0 5
Earnings
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 2 1 4
Year Ending Mar-19 0 1 1 3

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Tate & Lyle PLC News

» More TATE.L News

Market Views

» More TATE.L Market Views