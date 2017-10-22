Edition:
Tat Gida Sanayi AS (TATGD.IS)

TATGD.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange

5.53TRY
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

0.13TL (+2.41%)
Prev Close
5.40TL
Open
5.41TL
Day's High
5.69TL
Day's Low
5.39TL
Volume
5,869,656
Avg. Vol
2,169,147
52-wk High
8.42TL
52-wk Low
5.00TL

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 0 0 0 2
(3) HOLD 4 3 3 3
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 1 2 1
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 3.00 3.25 3.40 2.83

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 4 1,099.36 1,124.00 1,059.44 1,179.62
Year Ending Dec-18 4 1,242.89 1,288.00 1,170.56 1,323.28
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 3 0.46 0.51 0.37 0.59
Year Ending Dec-18 3 0.54 0.59 0.48 0.63

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 275.00 250.73 24.27 8.82
Quarter Ending Dec-16 249.00 239.43 9.58 3.85
Quarter Ending Sep-16 250.00 240.69 9.31 3.73
Quarter Ending Dec-15 237.00 236.89 0.11 0.04
Quarter Ending Jun-15 232.00 224.10 7.90 3.40

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 1,099.36 1,095.48 1,109.18 1,109.18 1,179.62
Year Ending Dec-18 1,242.89 1,227.85 1,243.61 1,243.61 1,323.28
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 0.46 0.44 0.49 0.49 0.59
Year Ending Dec-18 0.54 0.54 0.57 0.57 0.63

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 1
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 1

Earnings vs. Estimates

