Thai Beverage PCL (TBEV.SI)

TBEV.SI on Stock Exchange of Singapore

0.97SGD
24 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.00 (-0.51%)
Prev Close
$0.98
Open
$0.98
Day's High
$0.98
Day's Low
$0.96
Volume
3,944,500
Avg. Vol
17,621,276
52-wk High
$0.99
52-wk Low
$0.83

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 0.13 September 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 5 4 4 4
(2) OUTPERFORM 7 7 7 7
(3) HOLD 0 1 1 1
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.77 1.92 1.92 1.92

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Thai Baht (THB)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Thai Baht (THB)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Sep-17 1 38,689.80 38,689.80 38,689.80 --
Year Ending Sep-17 13 188,770.00 208,995.00 180,687.00 --
Year Ending Sep-18 13 202,093.00 231,627.00 193,342.00 --
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Sep-17 1 0.13 0.13 0.13 --
Year Ending Sep-17 12 1.12 1.40 0.95 --
Year Ending Sep-18 12 1.15 1.25 1.02 --
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 12.40 12.40 12.40 13.47

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Thai Baht (THB)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Thai Baht (THB)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-15 45,913.50 50,880.20 4,966.73 10.82
Quarter Ending Sep-15 35,716.80 36,472.20 755.43 2.12
Quarter Ending Jun-15 41,906.70 38,992.40 2,914.32 6.95
Quarter Ending Mar-15 41,706.60 45,704.40 3,997.80 9.59
Quarter Ending Dec-14 44,959.40 45,696.40 736.95 1.64
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 0.30 0.26 0.04 13.33
Quarter Ending Dec-16 0.19 0.31 0.12 63.16
Quarter Ending Dec-15 0.25 0.24 0.01 4.00
Quarter Ending Sep-15 0.19 0.32 0.13 66.67
Quarter Ending Jun-15 0.23 0.23 0.00 2.13

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Thai Baht (THB)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Thai Baht (THB)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Sep-17 38,689.80 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Sep-17 188,770.00 191,093.00 191,093.00 191,273.00 --
Year Ending Sep-18 202,093.00 204,112.00 204,112.00 204,251.00 --
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Sep-17 0.13 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Sep-17 1.12 1.11 1.11 1.04 --
Year Ending Sep-18 1.15 1.15 1.15 1.15 --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Sep-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Sep-17 0 1 0 1
Year Ending Sep-18 0 1 0 1
Earnings
Quarter Ending Sep-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Sep-17 1 0 1 1
Year Ending Sep-18 0 1 0 1

Earnings vs. Estimates

