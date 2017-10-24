Tiger Brands Ltd (TBSJ.J)

Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Sep-17 9 32,613.10 33,666.00 31,698.00 35,069.10 Year Ending Sep-18 9 35,136.90 36,498.00 34,254.00 37,054.90 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Sep-17 10 2,209.26 2,519.20 2,100.00 2,410.76 Year Ending Sep-18 10 2,484.99 2,812.80 2,333.00 2,584.70 LT Growth Rate (%) 2 9.43 10.40 8.46 9.71