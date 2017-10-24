Tiger Brands Ltd (TBSJ.J)
TBSJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
38,900.00ZAc
38,900.00ZAc
Change (% chg)
-263.00 (-0.67%)
-263.00 (-0.67%)
Prev Close
39,163.00
Open
39,329.00
Day's High
39,329.00
Day's Low
38,723.00
Volume
255,061
Avg. Vol
614,983
52-wk High
43,500.00
52-wk Low
35,945.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|September
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|2
|2
|3
|3
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|3
|3
|3
|3
|(3) HOLD
|3
|3
|3
|3
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(5) SELL
|2
|2
|1
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.82
|2.82
|2.45
|2.45
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Sep-17
|9
|32,613.10
|33,666.00
|31,698.00
|35,069.10
|Year Ending Sep-18
|9
|35,136.90
|36,498.00
|34,254.00
|37,054.90
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Sep-17
|10
|2,209.26
|2,519.20
|2,100.00
|2,410.76
|Year Ending Sep-18
|10
|2,484.99
|2,812.80
|2,333.00
|2,584.70
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|2
|9.43
|10.40
|8.46
|9.71
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Sep-17
|32,613.10
|32,613.10
|32,734.10
|32,860.50
|35,069.10
|Year Ending Sep-18
|35,136.90
|35,136.90
|35,290.20
|35,332.70
|37,054.90
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Sep-17
|2,209.26
|2,209.26
|2,229.11
|2,256.97
|2,410.76
|Year Ending Sep-18
|2,484.99
|2,484.99
|2,507.46
|2,530.79
|2,584.70
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Sep-17
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Year Ending Sep-18
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Earnings
|Year Ending Sep-17
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Year Ending Sep-18
|0
|0
|0
|2
