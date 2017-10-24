Thales SA (TCFP.PA)

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 14 15,611.60 15,724.00 15,400.00 15,580.90 Year Ending Dec-18 15 16,445.00 16,979.00 16,187.70 16,325.10 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 14 4.80 5.19 4.57 4.81 Year Ending Dec-18 16 5.45 5.80 5.18 5.52 LT Growth Rate (%) 2 10.19 11.50 8.88 10.70