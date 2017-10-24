Edition:
Technicolor SA (TCH.PA)

TCH.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

2.86EUR
3:56pm BST
Change (% chg)

€0.00 (+0.07%)
Prev Close
€2.86
Open
€2.87
Day's High
€2.87
Day's Low
€2.83
Volume
750,644
Avg. Vol
1,103,323
52-wk High
€5.35
52-wk Low
€2.77

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 4 4 5 5
(3) HOLD 2 2 2 2
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.14 2.14 2.12 2.12

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 6 4,791.02 4,884.12 4,714.00 5,152.27
Year Ending Dec-18 7 4,905.50 5,130.00 4,776.00 5,236.12
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 3 0.19 0.30 0.13 0.48
Year Ending Dec-18 5 0.43 0.60 0.33 0.61

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-11 1,046.00 1,054.00 8.00 0.76
Quarter Ending Sep-11 818.00 837.00 19.00 2.32
Quarter Ending Mar-11 767.00 812.00 45.00 5.87

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 4,791.02 4,791.02 4,791.02 4,814.11 5,152.27
Year Ending Dec-18 4,905.50 4,905.50 4,905.50 4,941.96 5,236.12
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 0.19 0.19 0.19 0.22 0.48
Year Ending Dec-18 0.43 0.44 0.44 0.41 0.61

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 1 0 1

Earnings vs. Estimates

Technicolor SA News

