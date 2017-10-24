TCI Express Ltd (TCIE.NS)
TCIE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
568.65INR
11:15am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs3.75 (+0.66%)
Prev Close
Rs564.90
Open
Rs561.20
Day's High
Rs583.00
Day's Low
Rs561.20
Volume
22,994
Avg. Vol
32,395
52-wk High
Rs667.00
52-wk Low
Rs268.50
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|March
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|2
|1
|0
|0
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|3.00
|3.33
|4.00
|4.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|1
|7,400.00
|7,400.00
|7,400.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|3
|8,620.00
|8,670.00
|8,594.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-19
|3
|10,164.30
|10,380.00
|9,883.00
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|1
|10.00
|10.00
|10.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|3
|12.97
|13.20
|12.70
|--
|Year Ending Mar-19
|3
|16.50
|17.90
|15.60
|--
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|7,400.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|8,620.00
|8,620.00
|8,632.00
|8,632.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-19
|10,164.30
|10,164.30
|10,056.50
|10,056.50
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|10.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|12.97
|12.97
|12.95
|12.95
|--
|Year Ending Mar-19
|16.50
|16.50
|15.80
|15.80
|--
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0