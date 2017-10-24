TCI Express Ltd (TCIE.NS)

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Mar-17 1 7,400.00 7,400.00 7,400.00 -- Year Ending Mar-18 3 8,620.00 8,670.00 8,594.00 -- Year Ending Mar-19 3 10,164.30 10,380.00 9,883.00 -- Earnings (per share) Year Ending Mar-17 1 10.00 10.00 10.00 -- Year Ending Mar-18 3 12.97 13.20 12.70 -- Year Ending Mar-19 3 16.50 17.90 15.60 --