Ted Baker PLC (TED.L)

2,818.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
2,818.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
67,484
52-wk High
3,150.00
52-wk Low
2,286.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- January 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 4 4 3 3
(2) OUTPERFORM 5 5 5 5
(3) HOLD 2 1 1 1
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 1 1 1
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.82 1.91 2.00 2.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Jan-17 9 524.11 534.09 513.00 --
Year Ending Jan-18 10 590.63 600.00 582.00 585.38
Year Ending Jan-19 10 651.06 668.00 642.00 650.09
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Jan-17 9 112.46 114.20 110.36 --
Year Ending Jan-18 10 126.34 129.00 124.00 128.42
Year Ending Jan-19 10 143.57 147.10 138.90 147.03

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Jan-17 524.11 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jan-18 590.63 592.51 591.57 591.67 585.38
Year Ending Jan-19 651.06 654.25 649.02 649.62 650.09
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Jan-17 112.46 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jan-18 126.34 126.88 126.77 126.91 128.42
Year Ending Jan-19 143.57 143.96 143.07 143.65 147.03

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Jan-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jan-18 1 0 1 0
Year Ending Jan-19 1 0 3 1
Earnings
Year Ending Jan-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jan-18 0 1 0 2
Year Ending Jan-19 1 0 3 1

Earnings vs. Estimates

Ted Baker PLC News

Market Views

