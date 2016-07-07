Ted Baker PLC (TED.L)
TED.L on London Stock Exchange
2,818.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
2,818.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
2,818.00
2,818.00
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
67,484
67,484
52-wk High
3,150.00
3,150.00
52-wk Low
2,286.00
2,286.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|January
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|4
|4
|3
|3
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|5
|5
|5
|5
|(3) HOLD
|2
|1
|1
|1
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|1
|1
|1
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.82
|1.91
|2.00
|2.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Jan-17
|9
|524.11
|534.09
|513.00
|--
|Year Ending Jan-18
|10
|590.63
|600.00
|582.00
|585.38
|Year Ending Jan-19
|10
|651.06
|668.00
|642.00
|650.09
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Jan-17
|9
|112.46
|114.20
|110.36
|--
|Year Ending Jan-18
|10
|126.34
|129.00
|124.00
|128.42
|Year Ending Jan-19
|10
|143.57
|147.10
|138.90
|147.03
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Jan-17
|524.11
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jan-18
|590.63
|592.51
|591.57
|591.67
|585.38
|Year Ending Jan-19
|651.06
|654.25
|649.02
|649.62
|650.09
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Jan-17
|112.46
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jan-18
|126.34
|126.88
|126.77
|126.91
|128.42
|Year Ending Jan-19
|143.57
|143.96
|143.07
|143.65
|147.03
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Jan-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jan-18
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Jan-19
|1
|0
|3
|1
|Earnings
|Year Ending Jan-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jan-18
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Year Ending Jan-19
|1
|0
|3
|1
