Ted Baker PLC (TED.L)

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Jan-17 9 524.11 534.09 513.00 -- Year Ending Jan-18 10 590.63 600.00 582.00 585.38 Year Ending Jan-19 10 651.06 668.00 642.00 650.09 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Jan-17 9 112.46 114.20 110.36 -- Year Ending Jan-18 10 126.34 129.00 124.00 128.42 Year Ending Jan-19 10 143.57 147.10 138.90 147.03