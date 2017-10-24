Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd (TEXA.NS)
TEXA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
11:25am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-0.35 (-0.35%)
Prev Close
Rs99.40
Open
Rs99.80
Day's High
Rs102.00
Day's Low
Rs98.80
Volume
1,178,031
Avg. Vol
737,229
52-wk High
Rs117.85
52-wk Low
Rs83.25
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|0.45
|March
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(3) HOLD
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1
|2,742.60
|2,742.60
|2,742.60
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|2
|13,298.10
|14,656.20
|11,940.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|1
|12,952.00
|12,952.00
|12,952.00
|14,662.40
|Year Ending Mar-19
|1
|18,314.00
|18,314.00
|18,314.00
|23,163.10
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1
|0.45
|0.45
|0.45
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|2
|2.00
|2.10
|1.90
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|1
|2.50
|2.50
|2.50
|4.63
|Year Ending Mar-19
|1
|4.70
|4.70
|4.70
|--
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|2,033.43
|2,359.38
|325.95
|16.03
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|2,249.00
|1,965.57
|283.43
|12.60
|Quarter Ending Mar-15
|1,676.00
|1,378.48
|297.52
|17.75
|Quarter Ending Jun-13
|1,500.00
|1,435.90
|64.10
|4.27
|Quarter Ending Mar-13
|1,900.00
|1,994.23
|94.23
|4.96
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-11
|2.90
|1.85
|1.05
|36.21
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|2,742.60
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|13,298.10
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|12,952.00
|12,952.00
|12,952.00
|16,875.80
|14,662.40
|Year Ending Mar-19
|18,314.00
|18,314.00
|18,314.00
|18,314.00
|23,163.10
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|0.45
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|2.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|2.50
|2.50
|2.50
|3.40
|4.63
|Year Ending Mar-19
|4.70
|4.70
|4.70
|4.70
|--
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0