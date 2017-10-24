Edition:
United Kingdom

Thomas Cook (India) Ltd (THOM.NS)

THOM.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

242.95INR
11:22am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs3.40 (+1.42%)
Prev Close
Rs239.55
Open
Rs240.00
Day's High
Rs245.00
Day's Low
Rs238.50
Volume
102,587
Avg. Vol
312,696
52-wk High
Rs258.40
52-wk Low
Rs178.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 2 2 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(3) HOLD 1 1 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.75 1.75 1.33 1.33

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 2 70,432.50 85,044.00 55,821.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 4 115,873.00 125,662.00 106,654.00 67,496.00
Year Ending Mar-19 4 138,631.00 147,168.00 129,448.00 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 2 2.90 2.90 2.90 --
Year Ending Mar-18 4 5.43 6.40 4.10 6.10
Year Ending Mar-19 4 8.48 10.30 7.10 --

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-13 1,000.00 829.42 170.58 17.06
Quarter Ending Sep-12 1,308.00 1,027.48 280.52 21.45
Quarter Ending Jun-12 1,041.46 1,285.72 244.26 23.45
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Sep-12 1.03 0.46 0.57 55.34

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 70,432.50 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 115,873.00 115,873.00 115,873.00 118,789.00 67,496.00
Year Ending Mar-19 138,631.00 138,631.00 138,631.00 124,200.00 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 2.90 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 5.43 5.43 5.43 5.60 6.10
Year Ending Mar-19 8.48 8.48 8.48 8.80 --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0

