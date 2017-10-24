Edition:
Thyrocare Technologies Ltd (THYO.NS)

THYO.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

694.80INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-1.05 (-0.15%)
Prev Close
Rs695.85
Open
Rs688.00
Day's High
Rs698.35
Day's Low
Rs688.00
Volume
15,888
Avg. Vol
49,059
52-wk High
Rs871.00
52-wk Low
Rs540.10

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Buy -- March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 4 4 4 4
(2) OUTPERFORM 3 3 3 3
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.43 1.43 1.43 1.43

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 3 791.33 809.00 781.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 5 2,976.61 3,075.00 2,857.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 6 3,818.00 3,944.00 3,716.00 --
Year Ending Mar-19 7 4,773.48 5,123.00 4,380.58 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 5 13.51 14.10 13.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 6 17.53 19.00 16.66 --
Year Ending Mar-19 7 22.21 25.60 19.51 --
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 25.60 25.60 25.60 --

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 868.02 877.56 9.54 1.10
Quarter Ending Mar-17 791.33 876.71 85.38 10.79
Quarter Ending Dec-16 684.00 735.46 51.46 7.52
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 3.83 4.47 0.64 16.86
Quarter Ending Dec-16 2.90 2.86 0.04 1.38

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 791.33 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 2,976.61 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 3,818.00 3,802.91 3,802.91 3,826.22 --
Year Ending Mar-19 4,773.48 4,773.48 4,773.48 4,824.39 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 13.51 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 17.53 17.38 17.38 17.57 --
Year Ending Mar-19 22.21 22.21 22.21 22.56 --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

Thyrocare Technologies Ltd News

