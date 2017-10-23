Edition:
TI Financial Holdings Ltd (TIFH.NS)

TIFH.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

598.20INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-4.05 (-0.67%)
Prev Close
Rs602.25
Open
Rs617.85
Day's High
Rs617.85
Day's Low
Rs590.50
Volume
24,100
Avg. Vol
108,137
52-wk High
Rs862.00
52-wk Low
Rs521.70

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 2 2 2 2
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.67 1.67 1.67 1.67

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1 12,400.00 12,400.00 12,400.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 3 43,287.20 44,437.00 41,792.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 3 45,251.50 47,691.60 42,523.00 49,021.00
Year Ending Mar-19 3 49,925.60 51,983.90 46,367.00 50,833.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 3 9.20 10.50 8.50 --
Year Ending Mar-18 3 12.34 13.00 11.70 12.15
Year Ending Mar-19 3 14.91 15.90 14.03 13.50

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 12,285.60 10,745.90 1,539.71 12.53
Quarter Ending Mar-17 12,400.00 10,897.40 1,502.60 12.12
Quarter Ending Dec-16 9,854.00 9,172.40 681.60 6.92
Quarter Ending Sep-16 11,198.00 9,321.00 1,877.00 16.76
Quarter Ending Jun-16 10,800.00 10,239.50 560.50 5.19
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 2.96 1.86 1.10 37.16
Quarter Ending Jun-15 1.56 0.96 0.60 38.54
Quarter Ending Mar-15 2.19 4.11 1.92 87.76
Quarter Ending Dec-14 2.91 0.51 2.40 82.40
Quarter Ending Sep-14 4.96 5.35 0.39 7.86

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 12,400.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 43,287.20 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 45,251.50 45,251.50 45,251.50 45,251.50 49,021.00
Year Ending Mar-19 49,925.60 49,925.60 49,925.60 49,925.60 50,833.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 9.20 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 12.34 12.34 12.34 12.34 12.15
Year Ending Mar-19 14.91 14.91 14.91 14.91 13.50

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

