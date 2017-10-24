Time Technoplast Ltd (TIME.NS)

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Mar-17 3 27,387.30 27,804.00 27,165.00 -- Year Ending Mar-18 3 31,492.20 32,254.00 30,851.70 31,163.00 Year Ending Mar-19 3 36,654.10 39,232.00 34,245.30 -- Earnings (per share) Year Ending Mar-17 3 6.92 7.17 6.60 -- Year Ending Mar-18 3 7.89 8.20 7.47 8.90 Year Ending Mar-19 3 10.16 11.70 8.48 --