Titan Company Ltd (TITN.NS)
TITN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
606.05INR
11:24am BST
606.05INR
11:24am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs2.00 (+0.33%)
Rs2.00 (+0.33%)
Prev Close
Rs604.05
Rs604.05
Open
Rs604.00
Rs604.00
Day's High
Rs611.45
Rs611.45
Day's Low
Rs600.10
Rs600.10
Volume
538,189
538,189
Avg. Vol
1,550,889
1,550,889
52-wk High
Rs654.20
Rs654.20
52-wk Low
Rs296.15
Rs296.15
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|2.64
|March
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|6
|6
|6
|6
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|12
|12
|12
|11
|(3) HOLD
|6
|6
|8
|6
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|3
|3
|3
|5
|(5) SELL
|1
|1
|1
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.32
|2.32
|2.37
|2.45
Consensus Estimates Analysis
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|15
|31,910.00
|35,583.20
|27,445.00
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|1
|46,690.60
|46,690.60
|46,690.60
|17,729.30
|Year Ending Mar-17
|14
|124,355.00
|130,386.00
|118,898.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|16
|152,487.00
|158,539.00
|143,701.00
|151,751.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|16
|180,341.00
|189,062.00
|163,819.00
|178,286.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|8
|2.64
|3.00
|2.22
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|1
|3.75
|3.75
|3.75
|14.10
|Year Ending Mar-17
|17
|9.41
|10.31
|8.57
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|17
|11.58
|12.99
|9.51
|11.59
|Year Ending Mar-19
|17
|14.24
|16.46
|10.96
|14.32
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|2
|21.13
|24.25
|18.00
|19.77
Historical Surprises
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|35,411.60
|39,099.40
|3,687.77
|10.41
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|31,910.00
|34,297.00
|2,387.02
|7.48
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|36,537.30
|38,713.40
|2,176.13
|5.96
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|30,184.00
|26,364.40
|3,819.57
|12.65
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|30,732.70
|27,825.00
|2,907.69
|9.46
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|2.77
|3.13
|0.36
|12.86
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|2.64
|2.29
|0.35
|13.22
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|2.76
|2.89
|0.13
|4.71
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|2.41
|2.07
|0.34
|13.95
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|2.11
|2.52
|0.41
|19.32
Consensus Estimates Trend
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|31,910.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|46,690.60
|46,690.60
|46,690.60
|46,690.60
|17,729.30
|Year Ending Mar-17
|124,355.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|152,487.00
|151,463.00
|151,562.00
|151,562.00
|151,751.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|180,341.00
|179,245.00
|179,369.00
|179,369.00
|178,286.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|2.64
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|3.75
|3.75
|3.75
|3.75
|14.10
|Year Ending Mar-17
|9.41
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|11.58
|11.52
|11.53
|11.53
|11.59
|Year Ending Mar-19
|14.24
|14.16
|14.17
|14.17
|14.32
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|2
|0
|2
|2
|Year Ending Mar-19
|2
|0
|2
|2
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|2
|0
|2
|1
|Year Ending Mar-19
|2
|0
|2
|1
