Titan Company Ltd (TITN.NS)

TITN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

606.05INR
11:24am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs2.00 (+0.33%)
Prev Close
Rs604.05
Open
Rs604.00
Day's High
Rs611.45
Day's Low
Rs600.10
Volume
538,189
Avg. Vol
1,550,889
52-wk High
Rs654.20
52-wk Low
Rs296.15

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 2.64 March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 6 6 6 6
(2) OUTPERFORM 12 12 12 11
(3) HOLD 6 6 8 6
(4) UNDERPERFORM 3 3 3 5
(5) SELL 1 1 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.32 2.32 2.37 2.45

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 15 31,910.00 35,583.20 27,445.00 --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 46,690.60 46,690.60 46,690.60 17,729.30
Year Ending Mar-17 14 124,355.00 130,386.00 118,898.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 16 152,487.00 158,539.00 143,701.00 151,751.00
Year Ending Mar-19 16 180,341.00 189,062.00 163,819.00 178,286.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 8 2.64 3.00 2.22 --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 3.75 3.75 3.75 14.10
Year Ending Mar-17 17 9.41 10.31 8.57 --
Year Ending Mar-18 17 11.58 12.99 9.51 11.59
Year Ending Mar-19 17 14.24 16.46 10.96 14.32
LT Growth Rate (%) 2 21.13 24.25 18.00 19.77

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 35,411.60 39,099.40 3,687.77 10.41
Quarter Ending Mar-17 31,910.00 34,297.00 2,387.02 7.48
Quarter Ending Dec-16 36,537.30 38,713.40 2,176.13 5.96
Quarter Ending Sep-16 30,184.00 26,364.40 3,819.57 12.65
Quarter Ending Jun-16 30,732.70 27,825.00 2,907.69 9.46
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 2.77 3.13 0.36 12.86
Quarter Ending Mar-17 2.64 2.29 0.35 13.22
Quarter Ending Dec-16 2.76 2.89 0.13 4.71
Quarter Ending Sep-16 2.41 2.07 0.34 13.95
Quarter Ending Jun-16 2.11 2.52 0.41 19.32

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 31,910.00 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 46,690.60 46,690.60 46,690.60 46,690.60 17,729.30
Year Ending Mar-17 124,355.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 152,487.00 151,463.00 151,562.00 151,562.00 151,751.00
Year Ending Mar-19 180,341.00 179,245.00 179,369.00 179,369.00 178,286.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 2.64 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 3.75 3.75 3.75 3.75 14.10
Year Ending Mar-17 9.41 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 11.58 11.52 11.53 11.53 11.59
Year Ending Mar-19 14.24 14.16 14.17 14.17 14.32

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 2 0 2 2
Year Ending Mar-19 2 0 2 2
Earnings
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 2 0 2 1
Year Ending Mar-19 2 0 2 1

Earnings vs. Estimates

