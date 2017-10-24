Titan Company Ltd (TITN.NS)

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Mar-17 15 31,910.00 35,583.20 27,445.00 -- Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 46,690.60 46,690.60 46,690.60 17,729.30 Year Ending Mar-17 14 124,355.00 130,386.00 118,898.00 -- Year Ending Mar-18 16 152,487.00 158,539.00 143,701.00 151,751.00 Year Ending Mar-19 16 180,341.00 189,062.00 163,819.00 178,286.00 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Mar-17 8 2.64 3.00 2.22 -- Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 3.75 3.75 3.75 14.10 Year Ending Mar-17 17 9.41 10.31 8.57 -- Year Ending Mar-18 17 11.58 12.99 9.51 11.59 Year Ending Mar-19 17 14.24 16.46 10.96 14.32 LT Growth Rate (%) 2 21.13 24.25 18.00 19.77