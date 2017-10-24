Titagarh Wagons Ltd (TITW.NS)

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Mar-17 2 14,823.50 14,848.00 14,799.00 -- Year Ending Mar-18 2 16,671.00 18,460.00 14,882.00 18,856.50 Year Ending Mar-19 2 21,477.50 22,204.00 20,751.00 -- Earnings (per share) Year Ending Mar-17 2 1.95 2.20 1.70 -- Year Ending Mar-18 2 2.15 3.20 1.10 8.05 Year Ending Mar-19 2 5.95 7.30 4.60 --