Titagarh Wagons Ltd (TITW.NS)

TITW.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

125.50INR
11:24am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs0.35 (+0.28%)
Prev Close
Rs125.15
Open
Rs125.60
Day's High
Rs127.20
Day's Low
Rs124.60
Volume
336,246
Avg. Vol
592,807
52-wk High
Rs135.80
52-wk Low
Rs97.30

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 2 2 2 2
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.00 2.00 2.00 2.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 2 14,823.50 14,848.00 14,799.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 2 16,671.00 18,460.00 14,882.00 18,856.50
Year Ending Mar-19 2 21,477.50 22,204.00 20,751.00 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 2 1.95 2.20 1.70 --
Year Ending Mar-18 2 2.15 3.20 1.10 8.05
Year Ending Mar-19 2 5.95 7.30 4.60 --

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 2,068.50 3,255.60 1,187.10 57.39
Quarter Ending Dec-16 2,619.00 3,724.62 1,105.62 42.22
Quarter Ending Sep-16 1,953.50 4,024.90 2,071.40 106.04
Quarter Ending Jun-15 1,232.02 1,666.94 434.92 35.30
Quarter Ending Mar-15 1,830.00 1,180.41 649.59 35.50
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-15 4.81 0.26 4.55 94.59

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 14,823.50 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 16,671.00 16,671.00 16,671.00 17,674.00 18,856.50
Year Ending Mar-19 21,477.50 21,477.50 21,477.50 21,491.00 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 1.95 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 2.15 2.15 2.15 2.70 8.05
Year Ending Mar-19 5.95 5.95 5.95 6.05 --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

