Thyssenkrupp AG (TKAG.DE)
TKAG.DE on Xetra
23.59EUR
24 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|0.39
|September
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|8
|9
|8
|7
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|5
|5
|6
|7
|(3) HOLD
|6
|7
|7
|7
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|3
|3
|3
|4
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.39
|2.29
|2.33
|2.48
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Sep-17
|5
|10,335.90
|10,613.00
|9,774.58
|10,284.40
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1
|10,575.70
|10,575.70
|10,575.70
|--
|Year Ending Sep-17
|22
|41,431.00
|43,261.00
|40,785.00
|41,208.20
|Year Ending Sep-18
|22
|41,224.00
|43,665.00
|33,715.00
|41,799.40
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Sep-17
|3
|0.39
|0.50
|0.28
|0.41
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1
|0.53
|0.53
|0.53
|--
|Year Ending Sep-17
|18
|1.10
|1.52
|0.80
|1.54
|Year Ending Sep-18
|20
|1.71
|2.17
|1.16
|1.84
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|2
|26.45
|29.00
|23.90
|47.62
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|10,600.30
|10,437.00
|163.27
|1.54
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|10,389.00
|10,617.00
|228.00
|2.19
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|9,685.74
|10,087.00
|401.26
|4.14
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|10,320.30
|9,997.00
|323.32
|3.13
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|10,391.20
|9,865.00
|526.25
|5.06
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|0.38
|0.27
|0.11
|28.32
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|0.20
|0.29
|0.09
|45.36
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|0.22
|0.17
|0.05
|22.55
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|0.36
|0.45
|0.09
|24.24
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|0.28
|0.35
|0.07
|23.54
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Sep-17
|10,335.90
|10,335.90
|10,335.90
|10,335.90
|10,284.40
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|10,575.70
|10,575.70
|10,575.70
|10,575.70
|--
|Year Ending Sep-17
|41,431.00
|41,435.50
|41,461.40
|41,518.40
|41,208.20
|Year Ending Sep-18
|41,224.00
|41,228.60
|41,805.60
|41,788.30
|41,799.40
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Sep-17
|0.39
|0.39
|0.39
|0.40
|0.41
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0.53
|0.53
|0.53
|0.53
|--
|Year Ending Sep-17
|1.10
|1.10
|1.15
|1.11
|1.54
|Year Ending Sep-18
|1.71
|1.72
|1.77
|1.74
|1.84
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Sep-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Sep-17
|0
|1
|2
|6
|Year Ending Sep-18
|0
|1
|1
|6
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Sep-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Sep-17
|0
|1
|1
|7
|Year Ending Sep-18
|0
|2
|2
|9
