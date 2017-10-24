Thyssenkrupp AG (TKAG.DE)

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Sep-17 5 10,335.90 10,613.00 9,774.58 10,284.40 Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 10,575.70 10,575.70 10,575.70 -- Year Ending Sep-17 22 41,431.00 43,261.00 40,785.00 41,208.20 Year Ending Sep-18 22 41,224.00 43,665.00 33,715.00 41,799.40 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Sep-17 3 0.39 0.50 0.28 0.41 Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 0.53 0.53 0.53 -- Year Ending Sep-17 18 1.10 1.52 0.80 1.54 Year Ending Sep-18 20 1.71 2.17 1.16 1.84 LT Growth Rate (%) 2 26.45 29.00 23.90 47.62