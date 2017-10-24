Edition:
United Kingdom

Thyssenkrupp AG (TKAG.DE)

TKAG.DE on Xetra

23.59EUR
24 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€0.10 (+0.43%)
Prev Close
€23.50
Open
€23.45
Day's High
€23.74
Day's Low
€23.45
Volume
244,700
Avg. Vol
2,919,774
52-wk High
€27.07
52-wk Low
€19.41

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 0.39 September 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 8 9 8 7
(2) OUTPERFORM 5 5 6 7
(3) HOLD 6 7 7 7
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 0 0 0
(5) SELL 3 3 3 4
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.39 2.29 2.33 2.48

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Sep-17 5 10,335.90 10,613.00 9,774.58 10,284.40
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 10,575.70 10,575.70 10,575.70 --
Year Ending Sep-17 22 41,431.00 43,261.00 40,785.00 41,208.20
Year Ending Sep-18 22 41,224.00 43,665.00 33,715.00 41,799.40
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Sep-17 3 0.39 0.50 0.28 0.41
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 0.53 0.53 0.53 --
Year Ending Sep-17 18 1.10 1.52 0.80 1.54
Year Ending Sep-18 20 1.71 2.17 1.16 1.84
LT Growth Rate (%) 2 26.45 29.00 23.90 47.62

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 10,600.30 10,437.00 163.27 1.54
Quarter Ending Mar-17 10,389.00 10,617.00 228.00 2.19
Quarter Ending Dec-16 9,685.74 10,087.00 401.26 4.14
Quarter Ending Sep-16 10,320.30 9,997.00 323.32 3.13
Quarter Ending Jun-16 10,391.20 9,865.00 526.25 5.06
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 0.38 0.27 0.11 28.32
Quarter Ending Mar-17 0.20 0.29 0.09 45.36
Quarter Ending Dec-16 0.22 0.17 0.05 22.55
Quarter Ending Sep-16 0.36 0.45 0.09 24.24
Quarter Ending Jun-16 0.28 0.35 0.07 23.54

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Sep-17 10,335.90 10,335.90 10,335.90 10,335.90 10,284.40
Quarter Ending Mar-18 10,575.70 10,575.70 10,575.70 10,575.70 --
Year Ending Sep-17 41,431.00 41,435.50 41,461.40 41,518.40 41,208.20
Year Ending Sep-18 41,224.00 41,228.60 41,805.60 41,788.30 41,799.40
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Sep-17 0.39 0.39 0.39 0.40 0.41
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0.53 0.53 0.53 0.53 --
Year Ending Sep-17 1.10 1.10 1.15 1.11 1.54
Year Ending Sep-18 1.71 1.72 1.77 1.74 1.84

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Sep-17 0 0 0 0
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Sep-17 0 1 2 6
Year Ending Sep-18 0 1 1 6
Earnings
Quarter Ending Sep-17 0 0 0 0
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Sep-17 0 1 1 7
Year Ending Sep-18 0 2 2 9

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Thyssenkrupp AG News

» More TKAG.DE News