Tullow Oil PLC (TLW.L)
TLW.L on London Stock Exchange
186.10GBp
23 Oct 2017
186.10GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
186.10
186.10
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
11,485,200
11,485,200
52-wk High
299.86
299.86
52-wk Low
142.30
142.30
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|0.37
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|3
|3
|4
|3
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|8
|6
|6
|6
|(3) HOLD
|11
|13
|13
|14
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|2
|1
|0
|(5) SELL
|2
|1
|1
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.64
|2.68
|2.56
|2.58
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|17
|1,618.23
|1,794.99
|1,319.00
|1,833.50
|Year Ending Dec-18
|19
|1,658.48
|1,867.00
|1,471.00
|2,155.36
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1
|0.37
|0.37
|0.37
|0.37
|Year Ending Dec-17
|20
|-0.07
|0.33
|-0.30
|0.16
|Year Ending Dec-18
|22
|0.12
|0.25
|-0.05
|0.27
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1,618.23
|1,622.41
|1,617.36
|1,623.56
|1,833.50
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1,658.48
|1,655.53
|1,681.76
|1,710.94
|2,155.36
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0.37
|0.37
|0.37
|0.37
|0.37
|Year Ending Dec-17
|-0.07
|-0.07
|-0.08
|-0.05
|0.16
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0.12
|0.12
|0.12
|0.13
|0.27
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|1
|3
|2
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|0
|4
|2
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|2
|2
|4
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2
|0
|3
|4
- Hess Corp to sell its interests in offshore Equatorial Guinea
- Hess Corp to sell its interests in offshore Equatorial Guinea
- UPDATE 1-Ghana and Ivory Coast act to implement ruling on maritime border dispute
- CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 12
- CORRECTED-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 12
- Which oil major will be the first to soar by 30%+?
- Is this stock the best buy in the resources sector after today's results?
- Three non-UK shares to cure your post-Brexit blues?
- Three great bargains after today’s news?
- Are these 3 resources stocks on the cusp of stunning returns?
- Sinking oil price has torpedoed Premier Oil plc and Tullow Oil plc