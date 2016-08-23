Tullow Oil PLC (TLW.L)

Edition:
186.10GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
186.10
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
11,485,200
52-wk High
299.86
52-wk Low
142.30

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold 0.37 December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 3 3 4 3
(2) OUTPERFORM 8 6 6 6
(3) HOLD 11 13 13 14
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 2 1 0
(5) SELL 2 1 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.64 2.68 2.56 2.58

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 17 1,618.23 1,794.99 1,319.00 1,833.50
Year Ending Dec-18 19 1,658.48 1,867.00 1,471.00 2,155.36
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 0.37 0.37 0.37 0.37
Year Ending Dec-17 20 -0.07 0.33 -0.30 0.16
Year Ending Dec-18 22 0.12 0.25 -0.05 0.27

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 1,618.23 1,622.41 1,617.36 1,623.56 1,833.50
Year Ending Dec-18 1,658.48 1,655.53 1,681.76 1,710.94 2,155.36
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0.37 0.37 0.37 0.37 0.37
Year Ending Dec-17 -0.07 -0.07 -0.08 -0.05 0.16
Year Ending Dec-18 0.12 0.12 0.12 0.13 0.27

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 1 3 2
Year Ending Dec-18 1 0 4 2
Earnings
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 0 2 2 4
Year Ending Dec-18 2 0 3 4

Earnings vs. Estimates

Tullow Oil PLC News

Market Views

