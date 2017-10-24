Edition:
Talanx AG (TLXGn.DE)

TLXGn.DE on Xetra

34.17EUR
4:35pm BST
Change (% chg)

€0.00 (+0.01%)
Prev Close
€34.16
Open
€34.19
Day's High
€34.24
Day's Low
€33.86
Volume
112,647
Avg. Vol
154,834
52-wk High
€36.32
52-wk Low
€27.42

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 2 2 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 4 4 4 4
(3) HOLD 9 9 9 10
(4) UNDERPERFORM 2 2 2 2
(5) SELL 2 2 2 2
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.89 2.89 2.89 3.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 7,419.00 7,419.00 7,419.00 --
Year Ending Dec-17 12 32,201.80 34,177.00 30,360.90 32,987.30
Year Ending Dec-18 12 33,161.40 35,493.00 31,167.10 33,543.20
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 19 3.28 3.52 2.78 3.28
Year Ending Dec-18 19 3.51 3.87 3.20 3.46
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 3.90 3.90 3.90 3.11

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 7,514.00 7,801.00 287.00 3.82
Quarter Ending Mar-17 9,223.00 9,752.00 529.00 5.74
Quarter Ending Dec-16 7,621.33 7,357.00 264.33 3.47
Quarter Ending Sep-16 7,631.50 7,322.00 309.50 4.06
Quarter Ending Jun-16 7,503.00 7,432.00 71.00 0.95
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 0.85 0.89 0.04 4.71
Quarter Ending Mar-17 0.81 0.94 0.13 16.05
Quarter Ending Dec-16 0.89 1.08 0.19 20.90
Quarter Ending Sep-16 0.76 0.92 0.16 21.05
Quarter Ending Jun-16 0.69 0.71 0.02 3.39

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 7,419.00 7,419.00 7,419.00 7,419.00 --
Year Ending Dec-17 32,201.80 32,197.30 32,148.80 31,957.50 32,987.30
Year Ending Dec-18 33,161.40 33,161.00 33,041.60 32,829.80 33,543.20
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 3.28 3.32 3.42 3.35 3.28
Year Ending Dec-18 3.51 3.51 3.51 3.47 3.46

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 1 0 1 0
Year Ending Dec-18 1 0 2 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 1 0 7
Year Ending Dec-18 0 1 1 2

Earnings vs. Estimates

