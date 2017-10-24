Talanx AG (TLXGn.DE)

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 7,419.00 7,419.00 7,419.00 -- Year Ending Dec-17 12 32,201.80 34,177.00 30,360.90 32,987.30 Year Ending Dec-18 12 33,161.40 35,493.00 31,167.10 33,543.20 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 19 3.28 3.52 2.78 3.28 Year Ending Dec-18 19 3.51 3.87 3.20 3.46 LT Growth Rate (%) 1 3.90 3.90 3.90 3.11