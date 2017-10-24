Talaat Mostafa Group Holding Co SAE (TMGH.CA)
TMGH.CA on Cairo Stock Exchange
9.30EGP
1:29pm BST
Change (% chg)
£-0.43 (-4.42%)
Prev Close
£9.73
Open
£9.78
Day's High
£9.80
Day's Low
£9.27
Volume
5,004,634
Avg. Vol
3,999,791
52-wk High
£10.04
52-wk Low
£5.30
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|2
|4
|4
|4
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|6
|6
|5
|4
|(3) HOLD
|1
|1
|2
|2
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.89
|1.73
|1.82
|1.80
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Egypt Pound (EGP)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|5
|6,946.15
|7,039.73
|6,807.00
|6,957.72
|Year Ending Dec-18
|4
|7,532.06
|7,707.25
|7,333.00
|7,623.13
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|4
|0.57
|0.64
|0.46
|0.70
|Year Ending Dec-18
|4
|0.63
|0.69
|0.53
|0.79
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Egypt Pound (EGP)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|1,605.33
|1,977.11
|371.78
|23.16
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1,299.67
|1,290.00
|9.67
|0.74
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|2,618.00
|2,618.07
|0.07
|0.00
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|1,131.00
|1,007.47
|123.53
|10.92
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|1,801.00
|1,710.80
|90.20
|5.01
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Sep-14
|0.11
|0.07
|0.04
|36.36
|Quarter Ending Mar-14
|0.18
|0.08
|0.10
|55.56
|Quarter Ending Dec-13
|0.10
|0.08
|0.02
|20.00
|Quarter Ending Sep-13
|0.03
|0.05
|0.02
|66.67
|Quarter Ending Jun-13
|0.03
|0.08
|0.05
|180.00
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Egypt Pound (EGP)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|6,946.15
|6,946.15
|6,946.15
|6,946.15
|6,957.72
|Year Ending Dec-18
|7,532.06
|7,532.06
|7,532.06
|7,895.61
|7,623.13
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0.57
|0.57
|0.57
|0.57
|0.70
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0.63
|0.63
|0.63
|0.59
|0.79
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
