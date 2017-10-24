Edition:
Talaat Mostafa Group Holding Co SAE (TMGH.CA)

TMGH.CA on Cairo Stock Exchange

9.30EGP
1:29pm BST
Change (% chg)

£-0.43 (-4.42%)
Prev Close
£9.73
Open
£9.78
Day's High
£9.80
Day's Low
£9.27
Volume
5,004,634
Avg. Vol
3,999,791
52-wk High
£10.04
52-wk Low
£5.30

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 4 4 4
(2) OUTPERFORM 6 6 5 4
(3) HOLD 1 1 2 2
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.89 1.73 1.82 1.80

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Egypt Pound (EGP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Egypt Pound (EGP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 5 6,946.15 7,039.73 6,807.00 6,957.72
Year Ending Dec-18 4 7,532.06 7,707.25 7,333.00 7,623.13
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 4 0.57 0.64 0.46 0.70
Year Ending Dec-18 4 0.63 0.69 0.53 0.79

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Egypt Pound (EGP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Egypt Pound (EGP)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 1,605.33 1,977.11 371.78 23.16
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1,299.67 1,290.00 9.67 0.74
Quarter Ending Dec-16 2,618.00 2,618.07 0.07 0.00
Quarter Ending Sep-16 1,131.00 1,007.47 123.53 10.92
Quarter Ending Jun-16 1,801.00 1,710.80 90.20 5.01
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Sep-14 0.11 0.07 0.04 36.36
Quarter Ending Mar-14 0.18 0.08 0.10 55.56
Quarter Ending Dec-13 0.10 0.08 0.02 20.00
Quarter Ending Sep-13 0.03 0.05 0.02 66.67
Quarter Ending Jun-13 0.03 0.08 0.05 180.00

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Egypt Pound (EGP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Egypt Pound (EGP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 6,946.15 6,946.15 6,946.15 6,946.15 6,957.72
Year Ending Dec-18 7,532.06 7,532.06 7,532.06 7,895.61 7,623.13
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.70
Year Ending Dec-18 0.63 0.63 0.63 0.59 0.79

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

