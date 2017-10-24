Tamilnadu Newsprint & Papers Ltd (TNNP.NS)
TNNP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
350.50INR
11:18am BST
350.50INR
11:18am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs3.30 (+0.95%)
Rs3.30 (+0.95%)
Prev Close
Rs347.20
Rs347.20
Open
Rs348.00
Rs348.00
Day's High
Rs351.85
Rs351.85
Day's Low
Rs344.10
Rs344.10
Volume
86,531
86,531
Avg. Vol
223,921
223,921
52-wk High
Rs398.00
Rs398.00
52-wk Low
Rs285.50
Rs285.50
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|14.42
|March
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|0
|1
|1
|1
|(3) HOLD
|1
|1
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.00
|2.00
|1.50
|1.50
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1
|9,930.49
|9,930.49
|9,930.49
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|3
|31,033.30
|32,111.90
|29,863.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|2
|31,543.50
|34,463.00
|28,624.00
|34,870.50
|Year Ending Mar-19
|2
|37,038.50
|42,591.00
|31,486.00
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1
|14.42
|14.42
|14.42
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|3
|40.59
|43.48
|38.80
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|2
|34.70
|45.30
|24.10
|40.95
|Year Ending Mar-19
|2
|47.40
|62.10
|32.70
|--
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|9,930.49
|7,937.60
|1,992.89
|20.07
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|5,773.00
|6,988.50
|1,215.50
|21.05
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|7,278.00
|6,670.50
|607.50
|8.35
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|7,564.00
|7,448.40
|115.60
|1.53
|Quarter Ending Mar-16
|7,279.00
|7,213.80
|65.20
|0.90
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|9,930.49
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|31,033.30
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|31,543.50
|31,543.50
|31,543.50
|36,177.50
|34,870.50
|Year Ending Mar-19
|37,038.50
|37,038.50
|37,038.50
|42,591.00
|--
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings