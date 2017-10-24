Edition:
Tauron Polska Energia SA (TPE.WA)

TPE.WA on Warsaw Stock Exchange

3.48PLN
1:55pm BST
Change (% chg)

0.07zł (+2.05%)
Prev Close
3.41zł
Open
3.41zł
Day's High
3.49zł
Day's Low
3.40zł
Volume
2,057,052
Avg. Vol
2,988,262
52-wk High
4.12zł
52-wk Low
2.44zł

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Underperform -- December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 2 2 2 2
(3) HOLD 4 3 2 3
(4) UNDERPERFORM 3 3 3 2
(5) SELL 3 3 3 3
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 3.58 3.64 3.70 3.60

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Polish Złoty (PLN)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Polish Złoty (PLN)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 9 17,900.20 20,059.40 17,000.00 18,266.10
Year Ending Dec-18 9 18,240.00 20,165.20 17,351.00 18,822.10
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 10 0.72 0.97 0.47 0.52
Year Ending Dec-18 10 0.63 0.81 0.38 0.56

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Polish Złoty (PLN)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Polish Złoty (PLN)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 4,753.60 4,590.00 163.60 3.44
Quarter Ending Sep-16 4,219.47 4,180.89 38.58 0.91
Quarter Ending Jun-16 4,341.00 4,293.00 48.00 1.11
Quarter Ending Mar-16 4,644.95 4,647.04 2.08 0.04
Quarter Ending Dec-15 4,560.59 4,740.98 180.40 3.96
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-15 -1.52 0.41 1.93 -126.97
Quarter Ending Sep-15 0.16 0.20 0.04 25.00
Quarter Ending Jun-15 0.16 0.12 0.04 25.00
Quarter Ending Dec-13 0.11 0.05 0.06 52.63
Quarter Ending Sep-13 0.18 0.21 0.03 17.32

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Polish Złoty (PLN)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Polish Złoty (PLN)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 17,900.20 17,630.30 17,837.80 17,988.70 18,266.10
Year Ending Dec-18 18,240.00 18,240.00 17,938.00 17,942.30 18,822.10
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 0.72 0.75 0.71 0.66 0.52
Year Ending Dec-18 0.63 0.63 0.64 0.63 0.56

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 1
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 1

Earnings vs. Estimates

