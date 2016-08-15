Edition:
United Kingdom

Travis Perkins PLC (TPK.L)

TPK.L on London Stock Exchange

1,505.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
1,505.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
1,187,163
52-wk High
1,709.00
52-wk Low
1,301.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 7 7 7 7
(2) OUTPERFORM 3 3 3 3
(3) HOLD 6 6 6 6
(4) UNDERPERFORM 5 5 4 4
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.43 2.43 2.35 2.35

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 19 6,361.20 6,453.70 6,284.00 6,266.73
Year Ending Dec-18 19 6,508.47 6,993.90 6,216.40 6,491.75
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 21 114.31 121.09 108.00 127.17
Year Ending Dec-18 20 119.25 145.60 109.20 136.90
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 3.50 3.50 3.50 -3.25

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 6,361.20 6,361.83 6,346.15 6,346.74 6,266.73
Year Ending Dec-18 6,508.47 6,510.10 6,509.15 6,522.17 6,491.75
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 114.31 114.27 114.49 114.77 127.17
Year Ending Dec-18 119.25 119.35 119.96 121.09 136.90

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 1 3 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 1 2 2
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 1 0 1 3
Year Ending Dec-18 0 1 1 3

Earnings vs. Estimates

Travis Perkins PLC News

Market Views

