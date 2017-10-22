Torunlar Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi AS (TRGYO.IS)
TRGYO.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
6.55TRY
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|(3) HOLD
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|(5) SELL
|No Opinion
|Mean Rating
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|Year Ending Dec-18
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|Year Ending Dec-18
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|Year Ending Dec-18
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|Year Ending Dec-18
|Earnings