Edition:
United Kingdom

Trident Ltd (TRIE.NS)

TRIE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

100.00INR
11:22am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs0.60 (+0.60%)
Prev Close
Rs99.40
Open
Rs100.00
Day's High
Rs101.65
Day's Low
Rs99.55
Volume
765,640
Avg. Vol
1,389,692
52-wk High
Rs109.50
52-wk Low
Rs49.05

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Buy -- March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 6 6 5 3
(2) OUTPERFORM 2 2 1 1
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.25 1.25 1.17 1.25

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 2 46,518.50 46,611.00 46,426.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 8 52,049.60 55,100.00 49,401.00 52,739.50
Year Ending Mar-19 8 58,233.40 65,030.00 53,188.00 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 2 6.60 6.60 6.60 --
Year Ending Mar-18 8 7.55 8.73 5.70 8.10
Year Ending Mar-19 8 9.99 11.50 8.20 --

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-12 7,520.00 8,012.49 492.49 6.55

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 46,518.50 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 52,049.60 52,049.60 52,049.60 52,400.80 52,739.50
Year Ending Mar-19 58,233.40 58,233.40 58,156.00 59,073.20 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 6.60 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 7.55 7.55 7.54 7.72 8.10
Year Ending Mar-19 9.99 9.99 9.93 10.38 --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 1 0
Earnings
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 1 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Trident Ltd News

» More TRIE.NS News