Truworths International Ltd (TRUJ.J)

TRUJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

7,479.00ZAc
2:55pm BST
Change (% chg)

-28.00 (-0.37%)
Prev Close
7,507.00
Open
7,521.00
Day's High
7,521.00
Day's Low
7,376.00
Volume
539,638
Avg. Vol
2,489,057
52-wk High
9,490.00
52-wk Low
6,121.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- June 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 3 3 3
(2) OUTPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(3) HOLD 4 3 3 3
(4) UNDERPERFORM 6 7 7 7
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 3.17 3.08 3.08 3.08

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Jun-17 9 18,300.60 19,767.00 17,544.00 --
Year Ending Jun-18 9 18,727.70 20,190.00 17,836.70 20,422.10
Year Ending Jun-19 8 19,952.10 21,527.00 19,239.30 21,676.30
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Jun-17 12 636.08 686.50 582.00 --
Year Ending Jun-18 12 661.22 698.00 581.00 736.00
Year Ending Jun-19 12 723.24 818.00 550.00 799.86
LT Growth Rate (%) 4 3.95 10.60 -6.30 5.65

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Jun-17 18,300.60 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jun-18 18,727.70 18,727.70 19,007.80 19,368.60 20,422.10
Year Ending Jun-19 19,952.10 19,952.10 20,158.30 20,706.70 21,676.30
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Jun-17 636.08 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jun-18 661.22 661.22 668.78 675.52 736.00
Year Ending Jun-19 723.24 723.24 729.17 733.01 799.86

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Jun-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jun-18 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Jun-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Jun-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jun-18 0 0 0 2
Year Ending Jun-19 0 0 0 2

Earnings vs. Estimates

