Truworths International Ltd (TRUJ.J)
TRUJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
7,479.00ZAc
2:55pm BST
7,479.00ZAc
2:55pm BST
Change (% chg)
-28.00 (-0.37%)
-28.00 (-0.37%)
Prev Close
7,507.00
7,507.00
Open
7,521.00
7,521.00
Day's High
7,521.00
7,521.00
Day's Low
7,376.00
7,376.00
Volume
539,638
539,638
Avg. Vol
2,489,057
2,489,057
52-wk High
9,490.00
9,490.00
52-wk Low
6,121.00
6,121.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|June
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|2
|3
|3
|3
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(3) HOLD
|4
|3
|3
|3
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|6
|7
|7
|7
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|3.17
|3.08
|3.08
|3.08
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Jun-17
|9
|18,300.60
|19,767.00
|17,544.00
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|9
|18,727.70
|20,190.00
|17,836.70
|20,422.10
|Year Ending Jun-19
|8
|19,952.10
|21,527.00
|19,239.30
|21,676.30
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Jun-17
|12
|636.08
|686.50
|582.00
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|12
|661.22
|698.00
|581.00
|736.00
|Year Ending Jun-19
|12
|723.24
|818.00
|550.00
|799.86
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|4
|3.95
|10.60
|-6.30
|5.65
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Jun-17
|18,300.60
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|18,727.70
|18,727.70
|19,007.80
|19,368.60
|20,422.10
|Year Ending Jun-19
|19,952.10
|19,952.10
|20,158.30
|20,706.70
|21,676.30
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Jun-17
|636.08
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|661.22
|661.22
|668.78
|675.52
|736.00
|Year Ending Jun-19
|723.24
|723.24
|729.17
|733.01
|799.86
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Jun-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Year Ending Jun-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Jun-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Year Ending Jun-19
|0
|0
|0
|2
- BRIEF-Truworths says Aberdeen Asset Managers raised stake in co to 20.93 pct
- South Africa's Truworths posts smaller-than-expected profit decline
- BRIEF-Truworths International says FY HEPS declined marginally by 0.8%
- After 159 years, 'Harrods of South Africa' shuts up shop
- After 159 years, 'Harrods of South Africa' shuts up shop