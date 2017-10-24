Truworths International Ltd (TRUJ.J)

Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Jun-17 9 18,300.60 19,767.00 17,544.00 -- Year Ending Jun-18 9 18,727.70 20,190.00 17,836.70 20,422.10 Year Ending Jun-19 8 19,952.10 21,527.00 19,239.30 21,676.30 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Jun-17 12 636.08 686.50 582.00 -- Year Ending Jun-18 12 661.22 698.00 581.00 736.00 Year Ending Jun-19 12 723.24 818.00 550.00 799.86 LT Growth Rate (%) 4 3.95 10.60 -6.30 5.65