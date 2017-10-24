Edition:
Triveni Turbine Ltd (TRVT.NS)

TRVT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

130.25INR
11:13am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs0.20 (+0.15%)
Prev Close
Rs130.05
Open
Rs130.60
Day's High
Rs135.00
Day's Low
Rs129.10
Volume
58,830
Avg. Vol
129,563
52-wk High
Rs167.25
52-wk Low
Rs112.15

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 2 2 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 8 9 9 8
(3) HOLD 1 2 2 2
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.08 2.00 2.00 2.09

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 8 8,316.88 9,130.00 7,677.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 10 8,065.40 8,562.00 6,859.00 11,253.80
Year Ending Mar-19 10 9,493.00 10,901.00 8,002.00 14,606.50
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 7 3.96 4.10 3.70 --
Year Ending Mar-18 10 3.97 4.60 3.10 4.96
Year Ending Mar-19 10 4.89 5.80 3.90 --

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 8,316.88 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 8,065.40 8,065.40 8,065.40 8,188.87 11,253.80
Year Ending Mar-19 9,493.00 9,493.00 9,493.00 9,508.70 14,606.50

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings

Earnings vs. Estimates

Triveni Turbine Ltd News

