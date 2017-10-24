Triveni Turbine Ltd (TRVT.NS)
TRVT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
130.25INR
11:13am BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|March
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|2
|2
|2
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|8
|9
|9
|8
|(3) HOLD
|1
|2
|2
|2
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.08
|2.00
|2.00
|2.09
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|8
|8,316.88
|9,130.00
|7,677.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|10
|8,065.40
|8,562.00
|6,859.00
|11,253.80
|Year Ending Mar-19
|10
|9,493.00
|10,901.00
|8,002.00
|14,606.50
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|7
|3.96
|4.10
|3.70
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|10
|3.97
|4.60
|3.10
|4.96
|Year Ending Mar-19
|10
|4.89
|5.80
|3.90
|--
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|8,316.88
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|8,065.40
|8,065.40
|8,065.40
|8,188.87
|11,253.80
|Year Ending Mar-19
|9,493.00
|9,493.00
|9,493.00
|9,508.70
|14,606.50
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings