Tesco PLC (TSCO.L)
TSCO.L on London Stock Exchange
187.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
187.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
187.50
187.50
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
27,299,834
27,299,834
52-wk High
219.40
219.40
52-wk Low
165.35
165.35
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|February
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|3
|3
|3
|3
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|3
|3
|4
|4
|(3) HOLD
|7
|5
|6
|6
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|7
|8
|6
|6
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.90
|2.95
|2.79
|2.79
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Feb-17
|16
|55,658.30
|56,400.00
|54,808.00
|--
|Year Ending Feb-18
|17
|57,305.20
|58,316.00
|56,277.10
|56,529.10
|Year Ending Feb-19
|17
|59,219.30
|64,292.30
|56,489.50
|57,503.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Feb-17
|17
|7.60
|8.60
|6.22
|--
|Year Ending Feb-18
|18
|10.25
|11.98
|9.10
|9.89
|Year Ending Feb-19
|18
|12.94
|15.36
|10.94
|12.92
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|3
|17.88
|27.90
|8.00
|21.73
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Feb-17
|55,658.30
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Feb-18
|57,305.20
|57,352.90
|57,294.80
|57,242.30
|56,529.10
|Year Ending Feb-19
|59,219.30
|59,312.40
|59,275.40
|59,207.40
|57,503.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Feb-17
|7.60
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Feb-18
|10.25
|9.97
|9.89
|9.97
|9.89
|Year Ending Feb-19
|12.94
|12.82
|12.75
|12.81
|12.92
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Feb-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Feb-18
|2
|3
|6
|7
|Year Ending Feb-19
|1
|4
|5
|7
|Earnings
|Year Ending Feb-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Feb-18
|4
|1
|9
|3
|Year Ending Feb-19
|4
|1
|10
|3
