Tesco PLC (TSCO.L)

TSCO.L on London Stock Exchange

187.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
187.50
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
27,299,834
52-wk High
219.40
52-wk Low
165.35

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- February 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 3 3 3 3
(2) OUTPERFORM 3 3 4 4
(3) HOLD 7 5 6 6
(4) UNDERPERFORM 7 8 6 6
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.90 2.95 2.79 2.79

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Feb-17 16 55,658.30 56,400.00 54,808.00 --
Year Ending Feb-18 17 57,305.20 58,316.00 56,277.10 56,529.10
Year Ending Feb-19 17 59,219.30 64,292.30 56,489.50 57,503.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Feb-17 17 7.60 8.60 6.22 --
Year Ending Feb-18 18 10.25 11.98 9.10 9.89
Year Ending Feb-19 18 12.94 15.36 10.94 12.92
LT Growth Rate (%) 3 17.88 27.90 8.00 21.73

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Feb-17 55,658.30 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Feb-18 57,305.20 57,352.90 57,294.80 57,242.30 56,529.10
Year Ending Feb-19 59,219.30 59,312.40 59,275.40 59,207.40 57,503.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Feb-17 7.60 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Feb-18 10.25 9.97 9.89 9.97 9.89
Year Ending Feb-19 12.94 12.82 12.75 12.81 12.92

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Feb-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Feb-18 2 3 6 7
Year Ending Feb-19 1 4 5 7
Earnings
Year Ending Feb-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Feb-18 4 1 9 3
Year Ending Feb-19 4 1 10 3

Earnings vs. Estimates

Tesco PLC News

Market Views

