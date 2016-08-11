TT electronics PLC (TTG.L)
TTG.L on London Stock Exchange
224.25GBp
23 Oct 2017
224.25GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
224.25
224.25
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
267,874
267,874
52-wk High
245.00
245.00
52-wk Low
128.35
128.35
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Buy
|--
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|8
|8
|8
|8
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.00
|1.00
|1.00
|1.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|4
|568.93
|607.00
|553.42
|575.30
|Year Ending Dec-18
|5
|367.21
|370.00
|365.56
|590.71
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|4
|13.47
|13.80
|12.90
|11.87
|Year Ending Dec-18
|6
|11.67
|12.70
|11.30
|13.37
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|568.93
|568.93
|568.93
|591.07
|575.30
|Year Ending Dec-18
|367.21
|367.21
|418.01
|562.46
|590.71
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|13.47
|13.47
|13.47
|13.59
|11.87
|Year Ending Dec-18
|11.67
|11.67
|12.15
|13.81
|13.37
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
- Are these 3 hidden bargains from today's news?
- 3 'hidden' growth shares with juicy dividends!
- 4 dividend stars you probably haven't heard of!
- Could small caps Anglo Pacific Group plc, Vertu Motors plc & TT Electronics plc deliver 50% gains?
- Why I Would Buy AstraZeneca plc And TT Electronics plc But Sell Lamprell Plc
- Why TT Electronics plc Crashed By 30% Today