Tom Tailor Holding AG (TTIGn.DE)
TTIGn.DE on Xetra
8.77EUR
4:36pm BST
Change (% chg)
€-0.12 (-1.32%)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|4
|4
|4
|4
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|3
|3
|3
|3
|(3) HOLD
|2
|3
|3
|3
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.78
|1.90
|1.90
|1.90
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|7
|941.14
|949.00
|920.00
|980.71
|Year Ending Dec-18
|8
|935.42
|966.40
|900.00
|1,008.05
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|5
|0.23
|0.38
|0.10
|0.38
|Year Ending Dec-18
|7
|0.72
|0.85
|0.60
|0.57
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|96.50
|96.50
|96.50
|2.70
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|223.50
|227.37
|3.87
|1.73
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|220.00
|218.90
|1.10
|0.50
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|270.30
|273.45
|3.15
|1.17
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|232.50
|243.73
|11.23
|4.83
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|230.00
|232.40
|2.40
|1.04
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|941.14
|940.83
|949.49
|948.71
|980.71
|Year Ending Dec-18
|935.42
|940.67
|932.68
|928.88
|1,008.05
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Earnings