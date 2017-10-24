Takkt AG (TTKG.DE)
TTKG.DE on Xetra
18.45EUR
4:35pm BST
Change (% chg)
€-0.25 (-1.34%)
€-0.25 (-1.34%)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|2
|2
|2
|1
|(3) HOLD
|5
|6
|6
|6
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.50
|2.56
|2.56
|2.62
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|8
|1,156.18
|1,170.00
|1,136.30
|1,173.36
|Year Ending Dec-18
|8
|1,211.47
|1,231.20
|1,190.00
|1,208.41
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|8
|1.26
|1.40
|1.16
|1.43
|Year Ending Dec-18
|8
|1.40
|1.47
|1.32
|1.53
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|2
|5.18
|6.10
|4.25
|6.91
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|287.13
|288.80
|1.67
|0.58
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|281.30
|283.30
|2.00
|0.71
|Quarter Ending Mar-16
|266.40
|273.70
|7.30
|2.74
|Quarter Ending Dec-15
|265.90
|275.17
|9.27
|3.49
|Quarter Ending Sep-15
|279.40
|282.70
|3.30
|1.18
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1,156.18
|1,156.18
|1,158.99
|1,159.91
|1,173.36
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1,211.47
|1,211.47
|1,214.30
|1,213.30
|1,208.41
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Earnings