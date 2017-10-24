Edition:
United Kingdom

TV18 Broadcast Ltd (TVEB.NS)

TVEB.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

40.15INR
11:28am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs0.30 (+0.75%)
Prev Close
Rs39.85
Open
Rs39.90
Day's High
Rs40.60
Day's Low
Rs39.75
Volume
3,003,700
Avg. Vol
4,959,460
52-wk High
Rs45.95
52-wk Low
Rs33.05

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Buy -- March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.00 1.00 1.00 1.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 1 10,351.00 10,351.00 10,351.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 1 10,083.00 10,083.00 10,083.00 --
Year Ending Mar-19 1 10,890.00 10,890.00 10,890.00 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 1 1.24 1.24 1.24 --
Year Ending Mar-18 1 0.89 0.89 0.89 --
Year Ending Mar-19 1 1.91 1.91 1.91 --

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-14 5,972.50 5,277.37 695.13 11.64
Quarter Ending Mar-14 5,280.00 5,632.95 352.95 6.68
Quarter Ending Dec-13 5,288.00 5,254.71 33.29 0.63
Quarter Ending Mar-13 4,781.00 4,746.68 34.32 0.72
Quarter Ending Dec-12 4,157.00 5,124.35 967.35 23.27
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Sep-12 -0.50 -1.12 0.62 -124.00
Quarter Ending Dec-11 0.37 -1.28 1.65 440.22
Quarter Ending Sep-11 0.07 -0.19 0.26 385.54
Quarter Ending Jun-11 0.26 0.50 0.24 93.38

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 10,351.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 10,083.00 10,083.00 10,083.00 10,083.00 --
Year Ending Mar-19 10,890.00 10,890.00 10,890.00 10,890.00 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 1.24 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0.89 0.89 0.89 0.89 --
Year Ending Mar-19 1.91 1.91 1.91 1.91 --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

TV18 Broadcast Ltd News