TVS Srichakra Ltd (TVSC.NS)
TVSC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
3,104.00INR
10:59am BST
3,104.00INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs4.25 (+0.14%)
Rs4.25 (+0.14%)
Prev Close
Rs3,099.75
Rs3,099.75
Open
Rs3,080.05
Rs3,080.05
Day's High
Rs3,120.00
Rs3,120.00
Day's Low
Rs3,080.05
Rs3,080.05
Volume
6,764
6,764
Avg. Vol
7,351
7,351
52-wk High
Rs4,340.00
Rs4,340.00
52-wk Low
Rs2,925.15
Rs2,925.15
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
No analyst recommendations and revisions data available.
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|5,694.00
|5,151.30
|542.70
|9.53
|Quarter Ending Mar-14
|4,301.33
|4,488.16
|186.83
|4.34
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Earnings