TV Today Network Ltd (TVTO.NS)
TVTO.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
349.95INR
10:59am BST
349.95INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-0.30 (-0.09%)
Rs-0.30 (-0.09%)
Prev Close
Rs350.25
Rs350.25
Open
Rs352.50
Rs352.50
Day's High
Rs355.50
Rs355.50
Day's Low
Rs348.10
Rs348.10
Volume
79,090
79,090
Avg. Vol
252,594
252,594
52-wk High
Rs434.35
Rs434.35
52-wk Low
Rs210.00
Rs210.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Buy
|--
|March
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.50
|1.50
|1.50
|1.50
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|3
|5,623.67
|5,725.00
|5,476.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|4
|6,597.63
|6,974.00
|6,300.52
|7,259.33
|Year Ending Mar-19
|3
|7,254.85
|7,682.00
|6,804.56
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|3
|15.73
|16.30
|15.40
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|4
|20.01
|21.10
|19.20
|23.37
|Year Ending Mar-19
|3
|23.69
|24.60
|22.06
|--
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Sep-12
|751.00
|672.75
|78.25
|10.42
|Quarter Ending Jun-12
|716.62
|705.75
|10.88
|1.52
|Quarter Ending Dec-11
|894.51
|786.79
|107.72
|12.04
|Quarter Ending Jun-11
|792.49
|703.70
|88.79
|11.20
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|5,623.67
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|6,597.63
|6,597.63
|6,597.63
|6,498.88
|7,259.33
|Year Ending Mar-19
|7,254.85
|7,254.85
|7,254.85
|7,164.19
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|15.73
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|20.01
|20.01
|20.01
|20.49
|23.37
|Year Ending Mar-19
|23.69
|23.69
|23.69
|24.15
|--
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
- BRIEF-India's TV Today Network June qtr profit down about 13 pct
- BRIEF-TV Today Network completes Vibgyor Broadcasting acquisition
- BRIEF-TV Today Network says Ashish Kumar Bagga resigns as CFO
- BRIEF-India's TV Today Network invests in 11.9 mln shares of Mail Today Newspapers
- BRIEF-India's TV Today Network posts March-qtr profit