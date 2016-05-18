Edition:
United Kingdom

Tyman PLC (TYMN.L)

TYMN.L on London Stock Exchange

328.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
328.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
285,175
52-wk High
369.50
52-wk Low
239.50

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Buy -- December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 4 4 4 4
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(3) HOLD 1 1 1 1
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.50 1.50 1.50 1.50

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 7 526.36 535.80 519.00 485.99
Year Ending Dec-18 7 539.68 551.69 532.00 497.37
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 7 27.73 28.60 27.09 24.17
Year Ending Dec-18 7 29.80 30.50 29.30 26.43

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 526.36 526.36 526.36 525.25 485.99
Year Ending Dec-18 539.68 539.68 539.68 538.27 497.37
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 27.73 27.73 27.73 27.75 24.17
Year Ending Dec-18 29.80 29.80 29.80 29.78 26.43

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Tyman PLC News

Market Views