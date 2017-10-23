Uranium Participation Corp (U.TO)

Sales and Profit Figures in Canadian Dollar (CAD)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Canadian Dollar (CAD)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Feb-17 1 0.00 0.00 0.00 -- Earnings (per share) Year Ending Feb-17 1 -1.38 -1.38 -1.38 -- Year Ending Feb-18 1 0.79 0.79 0.79 -- Year Ending Feb-19 1 1.95 1.95 1.95 --