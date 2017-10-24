Edition:
United Kingdom

Uflex Ltd (UFLX.NS)

UFLX.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

465.90INR
11:28am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs8.75 (+1.91%)
Prev Close
Rs457.15
Open
Rs461.90
Day's High
Rs472.45
Day's Low
Rs460.75
Volume
149,113
Avg. Vol
250,687
52-wk High
Rs494.80
52-wk Low
Rs226.55

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.00 2.00 2.00 2.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 1 62,279.60 62,279.60 62,279.60 --
Year Ending Mar-18 1 68,625.50 68,625.50 68,625.50 71,245.70
Year Ending Mar-19 1 72,399.90 72,399.90 72,399.90 76,685.70
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 1 50.05 50.05 50.05 --
Year Ending Mar-18 1 52.52 52.52 52.52 58.21
Year Ending Mar-19 1 56.29 56.29 56.29 68.60

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 17,781.60 15,958.30 1,823.31 10.25
Quarter Ending Dec-16 15,807.00 14,632.40 1,174.60 7.43
Quarter Ending Sep-15 17,286.80 15,248.70 2,038.10 11.79
Quarter Ending Dec-14 17,378.70 14,826.00 2,552.71 14.69
Quarter Ending Sep-11 12,838.20 10,856.20 1,982.02 15.44
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 14.63 12.89 1.74 11.89
Quarter Ending Dec-16 12.57 10.21 2.36 18.77
Quarter Ending Sep-15 11.59 10.77 0.82 7.08
Quarter Ending Dec-14 9.69 7.90 1.79 18.47
Quarter Ending Sep-11 35.65 6.79 28.86 80.95

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 62,279.60 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 68,625.50 68,625.50 68,950.80 68,950.80 71,245.70
Year Ending Mar-19 72,399.90 72,399.90 73,087.80 73,087.80 76,685.70
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 50.05 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 52.52 52.52 54.87 54.87 58.21
Year Ending Mar-19 56.29 56.29 60.96 60.96 68.60

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 1
Earnings
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 1

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Uflex Ltd News

» More UFLX.NS News