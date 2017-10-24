Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd (UJVF.NS)

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Mar-17 2 2,203.50 2,447.00 1,960.00 -- Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 2,820.00 2,820.00 2,820.00 -- Year Ending Mar-17 13 9,123.50 9,493.00 8,835.12 -- Year Ending Mar-18 9 9,725.11 10,393.00 9,066.00 11,415.00 Year Ending Mar-19 11 12,287.90 13,353.40 11,158.00 14,501.60 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Mar-17 2 4.20 5.00 3.40 -- Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 4.00 4.00 4.00 -- Year Ending Mar-17 13 18.89 20.70 14.10 -- Year Ending Mar-18 3 1.87 6.30 -2.20 19.66 Year Ending Mar-19 11 18.66 24.30 16.00 24.57