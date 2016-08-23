Unilever PLC (ULVR.L)
ULVR.L on London Stock Exchange
4,121.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
4,121.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
4,121.00
4,121.00
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
2,750,061
2,750,061
52-wk High
4,557.50
4,557.50
52-wk Low
3,050.50
3,050.50
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|5
|5
|5
|5
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|5
|5
|5
|5
|(3) HOLD
|9
|9
|9
|8
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.30
|2.30
|2.30
|2.26
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|2
|14,036.30
|14,930.60
|13,142.00
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|16
|54,370.40
|55,747.00
|52,996.10
|54,762.20
|Year Ending Dec-18
|18
|55,112.30
|59,102.00
|52,553.60
|57,129.60
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|18
|2.24
|2.33
|2.15
|1.99
|Year Ending Dec-18
|20
|2.43
|2.63
|2.20
|2.15
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|4
|12.20
|14.30
|9.30
|10.71
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|14,495.00
|14,406.00
|89.00
|0.61
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|13,168.20
|13,319.00
|150.75
|1.14
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|13,172.80
|13,050.00
|122.80
|0.93
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|13,411.80
|13,380.00
|31.75
|0.24
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|14,036.30
|13,735.20
|301.17
|2.15
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|14,036.30
|14,036.30
|13,289.00
|13,289.00
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|54,370.40
|54,498.30
|54,650.50
|54,807.80
|54,762.20
|Year Ending Dec-18
|55,112.30
|55,248.00
|55,997.80
|56,102.10
|57,129.60
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2.24
|2.23
|2.23
|2.21
|1.99
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2.43
|2.41
|2.43
|2.43
|2.15
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|3
|1
|8
|Year Ending Dec-18
|3
|1
|0
|10
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2
|2
|4
|6
|Year Ending Dec-18
|3
|1
|4
|7
- Are these the only three stocks in the FTSE 100 worth buying?
- Are these two FTSE 100 favourites massively over-priced?
- Why now is the perfect time to buy these 3 super income stocks
- Why I’m waiting for a pullback on these three core holdings
- Three dividend champions at the top of my shopping list
- Should you be worried about weak sales growth at Unilever plc, J Sainsbury plc and Marks and Spencer Group Plc?