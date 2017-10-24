Edition:
Uniper SE (UN01.DE)

UN01.DE on Xetra

23.92EUR
4:35pm BST
Change (% chg)

€-0.10 (-0.44%)
Prev Close
€24.02
Open
€24.00
Day's High
€24.16
Day's Low
€23.89
Volume
702,500
Avg. Vol
931,805
52-wk High
€24.35
52-wk Low
€11.04

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold 9.70 December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 3 2 5 5
(2) OUTPERFORM 4 6 7 7
(3) HOLD 8 11 9 9
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(5) SELL 2 2 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.72 2.77 2.39 2.39

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 16,701.60 16,701.60 16,701.60 --
Year Ending Dec-17 17 66,347.30 75,676.00 57,113.00 89,367.20
Year Ending Dec-18 17 64,569.40 75,096.00 50,541.90 88,915.10
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 9.70 9.70 9.70 --
Year Ending Dec-17 21 1.94 2.30 1.22 1.15
Year Ending Dec-18 21 1.62 1.95 1.33 1.22
LT Growth Rate (%) 3 -5.60 -0.90 -9.50 12.65

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 16,434.10 15,178.00 1,256.13 7.64
Quarter Ending Mar-17 17,493.40 22,253.00 4,759.61 27.21
Quarter Ending Dec-16 66,835.40 19,288.00 47,547.41 71.14
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 2.75 0.82 1.93 70.18
Quarter Ending Dec-16 13.67 3.87 9.80 71.69

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 16,701.60 16,701.60 16,701.60 17,121.00 --
Year Ending Dec-17 66,347.30 66,361.80 66,435.60 66,307.70 89,367.20
Year Ending Dec-18 64,569.40 64,562.30 64,781.80 64,755.70 88,915.10
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 9.70 9.70 9.70 10.66 --
Year Ending Dec-17 1.94 1.95 1.95 1.92 1.15
Year Ending Dec-18 1.62 1.62 1.61 1.59 1.22

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 0 1 4 1
Year Ending Dec-18 1 0 2 4
Earnings
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 0 1 3 2
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 4 2

Earnings vs. Estimates

