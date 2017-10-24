Uniper SE (UN01.DE)
UN01.DE on Xetra
23.92EUR
4:35pm BST
Change (% chg)
€-0.10 (-0.44%)
€-0.10 (-0.44%)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|9.70
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|3
|2
|5
|5
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|4
|6
|7
|7
|(3) HOLD
|8
|11
|9
|9
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(5) SELL
|2
|2
|1
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.72
|2.77
|2.39
|2.39
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1
|16,701.60
|16,701.60
|16,701.60
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|17
|66,347.30
|75,676.00
|57,113.00
|89,367.20
|Year Ending Dec-18
|17
|64,569.40
|75,096.00
|50,541.90
|88,915.10
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1
|9.70
|9.70
|9.70
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|21
|1.94
|2.30
|1.22
|1.15
|Year Ending Dec-18
|21
|1.62
|1.95
|1.33
|1.22
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|3
|-5.60
|-0.90
|-9.50
|12.65
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|16,434.10
|15,178.00
|1,256.13
|7.64
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|17,493.40
|22,253.00
|4,759.61
|27.21
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|66,835.40
|19,288.00
|47,547.41
|71.14
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|2.75
|0.82
|1.93
|70.18
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|13.67
|3.87
|9.80
|71.69
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|16,701.60
|16,701.60
|16,701.60
|17,121.00
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|66,347.30
|66,361.80
|66,435.60
|66,307.70
|89,367.20
|Year Ending Dec-18
|64,569.40
|64,562.30
|64,781.80
|64,755.70
|88,915.10
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|9.70
|9.70
|9.70
|10.66
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1.94
|1.95
|1.95
|1.92
|1.15
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1.62
|1.62
|1.61
|1.59
|1.22
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|1
|4
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|0
|2
|4
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|1
|3
|2
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|4
|2
- Fortum to file $9.5 billion Uniper bid with German regulators
- No future(s): Asian financial coal trading dries up as Noble declines, Glencore rules
