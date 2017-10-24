Edition:
United Kingdom

Union Bank of India Ltd (UNBK.NS)

UNBK.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

131.40INR
11:27am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs4.75 (+3.75%)
Prev Close
Rs126.65
Open
Rs127.10
Day's High
Rs133.45
Day's Low
Rs127.10
Volume
4,559,710
Avg. Vol
3,149,434
52-wk High
Rs205.10
52-wk Low
Rs116.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold 1.70 March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 5 5 5 4
(3) HOLD 7 7 8 9
(4) UNDERPERFORM 10 10 11 14
(5) SELL 3 3 4 3
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 3.35 3.35 3.41 3.45

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 3 35,805.00 37,136.00 34,166.00 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 2 37,008.50 37,643.00 36,374.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 18 135,764.00 138,750.00 128,061.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 17 142,190.00 153,871.00 130,123.00 145,955.00
Year Ending Mar-19 17 155,222.00 172,502.00 143,816.00 157,005.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 2 1.70 2.70 0.70 --
Year Ending Mar-17 27 9.52 12.90 7.20 --
Year Ending Mar-18 24 12.31 38.10 -19.60 30.39
Year Ending Mar-19 26 22.15 43.30 9.10 33.99
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 22.00 22.00 22.00 12.35

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 33,765.60 36,572.50 2,806.90 8.31
Quarter Ending Mar-17 35,805.00 38,326.30 2,521.30 7.04
Quarter Ending Dec-16 35,100.00 34,762.90 337.10 0.96
Quarter Ending Sep-16 30,484.80 34,168.80 3,684.05 12.08
Quarter Ending Jun-16 30,385.80 31,421.40 1,035.65 3.41
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 2.50 1.70 0.80 32.00
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1.70 1.58 0.12 7.06
Quarter Ending Dec-16 3.05 1.51 1.54 50.49
Quarter Ending Sep-16 3.87 2.57 1.30 33.54
Quarter Ending Jun-16 5.15 2.42 2.73 53.01

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 35,805.00 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 37,008.50 37,158.50 37,158.50 37,158.50 --
Year Ending Mar-17 135,764.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 142,190.00 142,025.00 142,025.00 143,313.00 145,955.00
Year Ending Mar-19 155,222.00 155,148.00 155,148.00 155,148.00 157,005.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1.70 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 9.52 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 12.31 12.32 12.32 12.59 30.39
Year Ending Mar-19 22.15 22.17 22.17 22.29 33.99

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 1 0 1
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 1 0 1 0
Year Ending Mar-19 1 0 1 0
Earnings
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 2 0 2
Year Ending Mar-19 1 1 1 1

Earnings vs. Estimates

Union Bank of India Ltd News

