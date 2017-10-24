Union Bank of India Ltd (UNBK.NS)
UNBK.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
131.40INR
11:27am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs4.75 (+3.75%)
Prev Close
Rs126.65
Open
Rs127.10
Day's High
Rs133.45
Day's Low
Rs127.10
Volume
4,559,710
Avg. Vol
3,149,434
52-wk High
Rs205.10
52-wk Low
Rs116.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|1.70
|March
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|5
|5
|5
|4
|(3) HOLD
|7
|7
|8
|9
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|10
|10
|11
|14
|(5) SELL
|3
|3
|4
|3
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|3.35
|3.35
|3.41
|3.45
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|3
|35,805.00
|37,136.00
|34,166.00
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|2
|37,008.50
|37,643.00
|36,374.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|18
|135,764.00
|138,750.00
|128,061.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|17
|142,190.00
|153,871.00
|130,123.00
|145,955.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|17
|155,222.00
|172,502.00
|143,816.00
|157,005.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|2
|1.70
|2.70
|0.70
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|27
|9.52
|12.90
|7.20
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|24
|12.31
|38.10
|-19.60
|30.39
|Year Ending Mar-19
|26
|22.15
|43.30
|9.10
|33.99
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|22.00
|22.00
|22.00
|12.35
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|33,765.60
|36,572.50
|2,806.90
|8.31
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|35,805.00
|38,326.30
|2,521.30
|7.04
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|35,100.00
|34,762.90
|337.10
|0.96
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|30,484.80
|34,168.80
|3,684.05
|12.08
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|30,385.80
|31,421.40
|1,035.65
|3.41
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|2.50
|1.70
|0.80
|32.00
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1.70
|1.58
|0.12
|7.06
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|3.05
|1.51
|1.54
|50.49
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|3.87
|2.57
|1.30
|33.54
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|5.15
|2.42
|2.73
|53.01
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|35,805.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|37,008.50
|37,158.50
|37,158.50
|37,158.50
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|135,764.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|142,190.00
|142,025.00
|142,025.00
|143,313.00
|145,955.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|155,222.00
|155,148.00
|155,148.00
|155,148.00
|157,005.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1.70
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|9.52
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|12.31
|12.32
|12.32
|12.59
|30.39
|Year Ending Mar-19
|22.15
|22.17
|22.17
|22.29
|33.99
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|2
|0
|2
|Year Ending Mar-19
|1
|1
|1
|1
- BRIEF-Indosolar says Union Bank of India approves co's proposal for one time settlement
- BRIEF-Union Bank of India says Dai-Ichi Life Holdings invests in Union Asset Management via CCPS
- India's NSE index edges higher, nears record high
- BRIEF-Union Bank of India cuts MCLR rates by 20 bps across all tenors
