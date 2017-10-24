Union Bank of India Ltd (UNBK.NS)

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Mar-17 3 35,805.00 37,136.00 34,166.00 -- Quarter Ending Mar-18 2 37,008.50 37,643.00 36,374.00 -- Year Ending Mar-17 18 135,764.00 138,750.00 128,061.00 -- Year Ending Mar-18 17 142,190.00 153,871.00 130,123.00 145,955.00 Year Ending Mar-19 17 155,222.00 172,502.00 143,816.00 157,005.00 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Mar-17 2 1.70 2.70 0.70 -- Year Ending Mar-17 27 9.52 12.90 7.20 -- Year Ending Mar-18 24 12.31 38.10 -19.60 30.39 Year Ending Mar-19 26 22.15 43.30 9.10 33.99 LT Growth Rate (%) 1 22.00 22.00 22.00 12.35