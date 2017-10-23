Edition:
Unipar Carbocloro SA (UNIP6.SA)

UNIP6.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

13.22BRL
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

R$ -0.20 (-1.49%)
Prev Close
R$ 13.42
Open
R$ 13.48
Day's High
R$ 13.68
Day's Low
R$ 13.20
Volume
64,400
Avg. Vol
137,839
52-wk High
R$ 14.15
52-wk Low
R$ 6.40

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

No analyst recommendations and revisions data available.

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Sep-09 1,377.00 1,395.45 18.45 1.34
Quarter Ending Jun-09 1,270.50 1,012.91 257.59 20.27
Quarter Ending Mar-09 1,034.60 1,079.96 45.36 4.38
Quarter Ending Dec-08 1,081.40 1,117.43 36.03 3.33
Quarter Ending Sep-08 2,142.00 1,570.41 571.59 26.69
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Sep-09 0.00 0.54 0.54 0.00
Quarter Ending Jun-09 6.80 1.15 5.65 83.09
Quarter Ending Mar-09 -1.10 -0.90 0.20 -18.18
Quarter Ending Dec-08 -0.10 -6.03 5.93 -5,930.00
Quarter Ending Sep-08 -1.00 -1.70 0.70 -70.00

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Earnings

Earnings vs. Estimates

