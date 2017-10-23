Edition:
Uni Select Inc (UNS.TO)

UNS.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

27.80CAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.99 (-3.44%)
Prev Close
$28.79
Open
$28.81
Day's High
$28.81
Day's Low
$27.69
Volume
75,144
Avg. Vol
75,877
52-wk High
$37.03
52-wk Low
$26.03

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 0.35 December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 4 4 4 3
(3) HOLD 1 1 1 3
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.50 2.50 2.50 2.50

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 5 411.39 423.30 388.57 324.43
Quarter Ending Mar-18 2 415.92 416.30 415.54 323.34
Year Ending Dec-17 6 1,427.51 1,461.00 1,394.06 1,318.68
Year Ending Dec-18 6 1,732.97 1,759.80 1,699.21 1,345.57
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 6 0.35 0.41 0.29 0.35
Quarter Ending Mar-18 3 0.35 0.37 0.32 0.33
Year Ending Dec-17 6 1.42 1.51 1.31 1.50
Year Ending Dec-18 6 1.67 1.82 1.57 1.57

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 337.63 340.29 2.66 0.79
Quarter Ending Mar-17 309.80 297.20 12.60 4.07
Quarter Ending Dec-16 298.66 290.99 7.67 2.57
Quarter Ending Sep-16 328.19 318.55 9.65 2.94
Quarter Ending Jun-16 325.60 323.76 1.85 0.57
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 0.36 0.39 0.03 7.20
Quarter Ending Mar-17 0.32 0.26 0.06 18.47
Quarter Ending Dec-16 0.31 0.31 0.00 0.88
Quarter Ending Sep-16 0.39 0.41 0.02 5.18
Quarter Ending Jun-16 0.39 0.40 0.01 1.52

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 411.39 411.39 411.39 411.19 324.43
Quarter Ending Mar-18 415.92 415.92 415.92 415.92 323.34
Year Ending Dec-17 1,427.51 1,427.51 1,427.51 1,417.99 1,318.68
Year Ending Dec-18 1,732.97 1,732.97 1,732.97 1,732.62 1,345.57
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0.35 0.35 0.35 0.35 0.35
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0.35 0.35 0.35 0.35 0.33
Year Ending Dec-17 1.42 1.42 1.42 1.41 1.50
Year Ending Dec-18 1.67 1.67 1.67 1.69 1.57

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

