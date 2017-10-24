United Spirits Ltd (UNSP.NS)
UNSP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
2,513.25INR
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|9.08
|March
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|5
|5
|5
|8
|(3) HOLD
|7
|7
|7
|5
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|6
|5
|5
|3
|(5) SELL
|3
|4
|5
|5
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|3.23
|3.27
|3.35
|3.14
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|3
|23,150.70
|23,875.00
|22,612.00
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1
|20,702.70
|20,702.70
|20,702.70
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|21
|94,740.50
|103,454.00
|85,539.20
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|20
|90,085.20
|106,449.00
|79,905.00
|115,791.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|19
|100,778.00
|117,201.00
|86,929.80
|126,716.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|3
|9.08
|13.94
|5.98
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|1
|16.22
|16.22
|16.22
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|22
|28.46
|52.80
|15.61
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|20
|33.50
|47.01
|19.10
|54.55
|Year Ending Mar-19
|20
|50.13
|64.88
|39.70
|64.81
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-11
|21,164.00
|19,673.00
|1,491.00
|7.04
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Sep-11
|6.50
|11.32
|4.82
|74.07
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|23,150.70
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|20,702.70
|21,222.50
|20,941.20
|20,941.20
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|94,740.50
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|90,085.20
|91,179.50
|91,687.80
|91,742.20
|115,791.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|100,778.00
|101,951.00
|103,464.00
|103,404.00
|126,716.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|9.08
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|16.22
|16.22
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|28.46
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|33.50
|34.55
|35.32
|35.35
|54.55
|Year Ending Mar-19
|50.13
|50.49
|51.83
|51.48
|64.81
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|4
|2
|4
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|4
|1
|5
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|0
|0
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|1
|3
|1
|5
|Year Ending Mar-19
|1
|3
|1
|6
- BRIEF-United Spirits seeks members' nod to issue NCDs worth 7.5 bln rupees on private placement basis
- BRIEF-Pioneer Distilleries seeks members' nod for entering into arrangement with United Spirits for payment of guarantee commission
- Indian shares falter after hitting record highs; investors await GDP data
- BRIEF-United Spirits March-qtr loss widens