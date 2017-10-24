Edition:
United Spirits Ltd (UNSP.NS)

UNSP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

2,513.25INR
11:16am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs11.75 (+0.47%)
Prev Close
Rs2,501.50
Open
Rs2,514.00
Day's High
Rs2,543.90
Day's Low
Rs2,481.20
Volume
311,286
Avg. Vol
387,592
52-wk High
Rs2,774.00
52-wk Low
Rs1,773.45

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold 9.08 March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 5 5 5 8
(3) HOLD 7 7 7 5
(4) UNDERPERFORM 6 5 5 3
(5) SELL 3 4 5 5
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 3.23 3.27 3.35 3.14

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 3 23,150.70 23,875.00 22,612.00 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 20,702.70 20,702.70 20,702.70 --
Year Ending Mar-17 21 94,740.50 103,454.00 85,539.20 --
Year Ending Mar-18 20 90,085.20 106,449.00 79,905.00 115,791.00
Year Ending Mar-19 19 100,778.00 117,201.00 86,929.80 126,716.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 3 9.08 13.94 5.98 --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 16.22 16.22 16.22 --
Year Ending Mar-17 22 28.46 52.80 15.61 --
Year Ending Mar-18 20 33.50 47.01 19.10 54.55
Year Ending Mar-19 20 50.13 64.88 39.70 64.81

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-11 21,164.00 19,673.00 1,491.00 7.04
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Sep-11 6.50 11.32 4.82 74.07

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 23,150.70 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 20,702.70 21,222.50 20,941.20 20,941.20 --
Year Ending Mar-17 94,740.50 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 90,085.20 91,179.50 91,687.80 91,742.20 115,791.00
Year Ending Mar-19 100,778.00 101,951.00 103,464.00 103,404.00 126,716.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 9.08 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 16.22 16.22 -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 28.46 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 33.50 34.55 35.32 35.35 54.55
Year Ending Mar-19 50.13 50.49 51.83 51.48 64.81

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 1 0 1
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 4 2 4
Year Ending Mar-19 0 4 1 5
Earnings
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 0 0 -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 1 3 1 5
Year Ending Mar-19 1 3 1 6

Earnings vs. Estimates

