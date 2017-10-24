United Spirits Ltd (UNSP.NS)

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Mar-17 3 23,150.70 23,875.00 22,612.00 -- Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 20,702.70 20,702.70 20,702.70 -- Year Ending Mar-17 21 94,740.50 103,454.00 85,539.20 -- Year Ending Mar-18 20 90,085.20 106,449.00 79,905.00 115,791.00 Year Ending Mar-19 19 100,778.00 117,201.00 86,929.80 126,716.00 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Mar-17 3 9.08 13.94 5.98 -- Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 16.22 16.22 16.22 -- Year Ending Mar-17 22 28.46 52.80 15.61 -- Year Ending Mar-18 20 33.50 47.01 19.10 54.55 Year Ending Mar-19 20 50.13 64.88 39.70 64.81