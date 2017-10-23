Unilever NV (UNc.AS)
UNc.AS on Amsterdam Stock Exchange
47.60EUR
23 Oct 2017
47.60EUR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
€47.60
€47.60
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
3,710,925
3,710,925
52-wk High
€52.31
€52.31
52-wk Low
€36.22
€36.22
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|8
|8
|8
|7
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|6
|6
|6
|6
|(3) HOLD
|11
|11
|11
|13
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|2
|2
|2
|1
|(5) SELL
|1
|1
|1
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.36
|2.36
|2.36
|2.39
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|4
|13,409.50
|13,771.00
|13,100.00
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|27
|54,664.60
|55,747.00
|52,525.00
|55,451.90
|Year Ending Dec-18
|26
|55,445.10
|57,695.50
|52,553.60
|58,211.50
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|29
|2.23
|2.40
|1.97
|2.02
|Year Ending Dec-18
|27
|2.47
|2.78
|2.01
|2.19
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|5
|11.08
|14.90
|7.70
|5.55
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|16,329.00
|14,400.00
|1,929.00
|11.81
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|13,243.20
|13,300.00
|56.75
|0.43
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|13,049.10
|13,050.00
|0.86
|0.01
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|13,425.80
|13,400.00
|25.75
|0.19
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|14,049.60
|13,735.00
|314.62
|2.24
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|13,409.50
|13,409.50
|13,571.70
|13,658.00
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|54,664.60
|54,697.90
|54,937.90
|55,080.20
|55,451.90
|Year Ending Dec-18
|55,445.10
|55,401.80
|56,230.60
|56,312.90
|58,211.50
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2.23
|2.22
|2.23
|2.23
|2.02
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2.47
|2.45
|2.47
|2.47
|2.19
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2
|3
|1
|11
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2
|1
|1
|13
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2
|0
|1
|11
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2
|0
|4
|11