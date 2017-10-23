Unilever NV (UNc.AS)

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Dec-17 4 13,409.50 13,771.00 13,100.00 -- Year Ending Dec-17 27 54,664.60 55,747.00 52,525.00 55,451.90 Year Ending Dec-18 26 55,445.10 57,695.50 52,553.60 58,211.50 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 29 2.23 2.40 1.97 2.02 Year Ending Dec-18 27 2.47 2.78 2.01 2.19 LT Growth Rate (%) 5 11.08 14.90 7.70 5.55