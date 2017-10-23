Edition:
Unilever NV (UNc.AS)

UNc.AS on Amsterdam Stock Exchange

47.60EUR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
€47.60
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
3,710,925
52-wk High
€52.31
52-wk Low
€36.22

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 8 8 8 7
(2) OUTPERFORM 6 6 6 6
(3) HOLD 11 11 11 13
(4) UNDERPERFORM 2 2 2 1
(5) SELL 1 1 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.36 2.36 2.36 2.39

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 4 13,409.50 13,771.00 13,100.00 --
Year Ending Dec-17 27 54,664.60 55,747.00 52,525.00 55,451.90
Year Ending Dec-18 26 55,445.10 57,695.50 52,553.60 58,211.50
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 29 2.23 2.40 1.97 2.02
Year Ending Dec-18 27 2.47 2.78 2.01 2.19
LT Growth Rate (%) 5 11.08 14.90 7.70 5.55

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 16,329.00 14,400.00 1,929.00 11.81
Quarter Ending Mar-17 13,243.20 13,300.00 56.75 0.43
Quarter Ending Dec-16 13,049.10 13,050.00 0.86 0.01
Quarter Ending Sep-16 13,425.80 13,400.00 25.75 0.19
Quarter Ending Jun-16 14,049.60 13,735.00 314.62 2.24

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 13,409.50 13,409.50 13,571.70 13,658.00 --
Year Ending Dec-17 54,664.60 54,697.90 54,937.90 55,080.20 55,451.90
Year Ending Dec-18 55,445.10 55,401.80 56,230.60 56,312.90 58,211.50
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 2.23 2.22 2.23 2.23 2.02
Year Ending Dec-18 2.47 2.45 2.47 2.47 2.19

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 2
Year Ending Dec-17 2 3 1 11
Year Ending Dec-18 2 1 1 13
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 2 0 1 11
Year Ending Dec-18 2 0 4 11

Earnings vs. Estimates

Unilever NV News

