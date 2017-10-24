Edition:
UPL Ltd (UPLL.NS)

UPLL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

799.15INR
11:26am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs20.80 (+2.67%)
Prev Close
Rs778.35
Open
Rs783.00
Day's High
Rs802.35
Day's Low
Rs778.05
Volume
1,159,011
Avg. Vol
1,160,633
52-wk High
Rs902.50
52-wk Low
Rs584.20

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 15.47 March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 9 8 8 8
(2) OUTPERFORM 12 12 12 11
(3) HOLD 2 2 2 2
(4) UNDERPERFORM 2 2 2 1
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.88 1.92 1.92 1.82

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 7 50,470.20 53,472.00 47,000.00 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 60,033.40 60,033.40 60,033.40 --
Year Ending Mar-17 20 160,968.00 167,679.00 145,842.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 24 186,081.00 192,302.00 178,162.00 177,004.00
Year Ending Mar-19 24 210,603.00 221,818.00 198,929.00 207,230.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 3 15.47 15.84 14.90 --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 11.58 11.58 11.58 --
Year Ending Mar-17 21 35.33 41.30 31.30 --
Year Ending Mar-18 24 43.54 48.28 38.90 44.60
Year Ending Mar-19 25 52.22 59.53 44.50 54.80

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 38,599.80 37,230.00 1,369.83 3.55
Quarter Ending Mar-17 50,470.20 53,413.60 2,943.38 5.83
Quarter Ending Dec-16 36,582.40 38,546.10 1,963.70 5.37
Quarter Ending Sep-16 33,550.50 34,777.10 1,226.58 3.66
Quarter Ending Jun-16 34,828.00 34,520.40 307.63 0.88
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 9.21 9.70 0.49 5.32
Quarter Ending Mar-17 15.47 14.53 0.94 6.07
Quarter Ending Dec-16 7.67 8.94 1.27 16.60
Quarter Ending Sep-16 6.50 4.37 2.13 32.73
Quarter Ending Jun-16 7.88 8.44 0.56 7.10

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 50,470.20 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 60,033.40 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 160,968.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 186,081.00 186,081.00 186,193.00 186,460.00 177,004.00
Year Ending Mar-19 210,603.00 210,603.00 210,705.00 211,383.00 207,230.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 15.47 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 11.58 11.58 11.58 11.58 --
Year Ending Mar-17 35.33 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 43.54 43.44 43.49 43.52 44.60
Year Ending Mar-19 52.22 52.22 52.27 52.56 54.80

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 1
Earnings
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 1 0 2 1
Year Ending Mar-19 0 1 1 2

Earnings vs. Estimates

UPL Ltd News

