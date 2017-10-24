UPL Ltd (UPLL.NS)
UPLL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
799.15INR
11:26am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs20.80 (+2.67%)
Prev Close
Rs778.35
Open
Rs783.00
Day's High
Rs802.35
Day's Low
Rs778.05
Volume
1,159,011
Avg. Vol
1,160,633
52-wk High
Rs902.50
52-wk Low
Rs584.20
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|15.47
|March
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|9
|8
|8
|8
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|12
|12
|12
|11
|(3) HOLD
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|2
|2
|2
|1
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.88
|1.92
|1.92
|1.82
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|7
|50,470.20
|53,472.00
|47,000.00
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1
|60,033.40
|60,033.40
|60,033.40
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|20
|160,968.00
|167,679.00
|145,842.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|24
|186,081.00
|192,302.00
|178,162.00
|177,004.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|24
|210,603.00
|221,818.00
|198,929.00
|207,230.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|3
|15.47
|15.84
|14.90
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|1
|11.58
|11.58
|11.58
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|21
|35.33
|41.30
|31.30
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|24
|43.54
|48.28
|38.90
|44.60
|Year Ending Mar-19
|25
|52.22
|59.53
|44.50
|54.80
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|38,599.80
|37,230.00
|1,369.83
|3.55
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|50,470.20
|53,413.60
|2,943.38
|5.83
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|36,582.40
|38,546.10
|1,963.70
|5.37
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|33,550.50
|34,777.10
|1,226.58
|3.66
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|34,828.00
|34,520.40
|307.63
|0.88
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|9.21
|9.70
|0.49
|5.32
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|15.47
|14.53
|0.94
|6.07
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|7.67
|8.94
|1.27
|16.60
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|6.50
|4.37
|2.13
|32.73
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|7.88
|8.44
|0.56
|7.10
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|50,470.20
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|60,033.40
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|160,968.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|186,081.00
|186,081.00
|186,193.00
|186,460.00
|177,004.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|210,603.00
|210,603.00
|210,705.00
|211,383.00
|207,230.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|15.47
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|11.58
|11.58
|11.58
|11.58
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|35.33
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|43.54
|43.44
|43.49
|43.52
|44.60
|Year Ending Mar-19
|52.22
|52.22
|52.27
|52.56
|54.80
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|1
|0
|2
|1
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|1
|1
|2
