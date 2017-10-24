Edition:
United Internet AG (UTDI.DE)

UTDI.DE on Xetra

53.15EUR
4:35pm BST
Change (% chg)

€-0.33 (-0.62%)
Prev Close
€53.48
Open
€53.36
Day's High
€53.54
Day's Low
€52.83
Volume
208,771
Avg. Vol
337,673
52-wk High
€54.35
52-wk Low
€34.42

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 0.75 December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 11 10 10 10
(2) OUTPERFORM 5 5 4 5
(3) HOLD 4 5 5 5
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 2 1
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.76 1.86 1.95 1.86

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 1,053.43 1,053.43 1,053.43 --
Year Ending Dec-17 17 4,153.28 4,382.50 3,995.00 4,263.66
Year Ending Dec-18 19 4,653.35 5,310.50 4,269.55 4,468.97
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 2 0.75 0.89 0.62 --
Year Ending Dec-17 20 2.31 2.65 1.85 2.50
Year Ending Dec-18 21 2.73 3.39 2.43 2.79
LT Growth Rate (%) 3 13.17 15.00 10.80 16.90

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 1,042.80 964.83 77.97 7.48
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1,017.27 989.23 28.04 2.76
Quarter Ending Dec-16 1,024.58 1,016.73 7.85 0.77
Quarter Ending Sep-16 991.23 981.06 10.17 1.03
Quarter Ending Jun-16 985.82 982.60 3.22 0.33
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 0.54 0.42 0.12 21.61
Quarter Ending Mar-17 0.53 0.55 0.02 3.48
Quarter Ending Dec-16 0.94 0.63 0.31 32.75
Quarter Ending Sep-16 0.52 0.54 0.02 3.19
Quarter Ending Jun-16 0.52 0.54 0.02 3.13

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1,053.43 1,053.43 1,053.43 1,154.78 --
Year Ending Dec-17 4,153.28 4,161.73 4,183.95 4,213.40 4,263.66
Year Ending Dec-18 4,653.35 4,691.74 4,695.02 4,609.21 4,468.97
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0.75 0.75 0.75 0.72 --
Year Ending Dec-17 2.31 2.29 2.32 2.33 2.50
Year Ending Dec-18 2.73 2.70 2.69 2.67 2.79

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 2
Year Ending Dec-18 1 0 1 1
Earnings
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 2
Year Ending Dec-18 1 0 2 1

Earnings vs. Estimates

United Internet AG News

