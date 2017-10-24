United Internet AG (UTDI.DE)
UTDI.DE on Xetra
53.15EUR
4:35pm BST
Change (% chg)
€-0.33 (-0.62%)
Prev Close
€53.48
Open
€53.36
Day's High
€53.54
Day's Low
€52.83
Volume
208,771
Avg. Vol
337,673
52-wk High
€54.35
52-wk Low
€34.42
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|0.75
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|11
|10
|10
|10
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|5
|5
|4
|5
|(3) HOLD
|4
|5
|5
|5
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|1
|2
|1
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.76
|1.86
|1.95
|1.86
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1
|1,053.43
|1,053.43
|1,053.43
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|17
|4,153.28
|4,382.50
|3,995.00
|4,263.66
|Year Ending Dec-18
|19
|4,653.35
|5,310.50
|4,269.55
|4,468.97
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|2
|0.75
|0.89
|0.62
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|20
|2.31
|2.65
|1.85
|2.50
|Year Ending Dec-18
|21
|2.73
|3.39
|2.43
|2.79
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|3
|13.17
|15.00
|10.80
|16.90
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|1,042.80
|964.83
|77.97
|7.48
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1,017.27
|989.23
|28.04
|2.76
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|1,024.58
|1,016.73
|7.85
|0.77
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|991.23
|981.06
|10.17
|1.03
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|985.82
|982.60
|3.22
|0.33
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|0.54
|0.42
|0.12
|21.61
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|0.53
|0.55
|0.02
|3.48
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|0.94
|0.63
|0.31
|32.75
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|0.52
|0.54
|0.02
|3.19
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|0.52
|0.54
|0.02
|3.13
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1,053.43
|1,053.43
|1,053.43
|1,154.78
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|4,153.28
|4,161.73
|4,183.95
|4,213.40
|4,263.66
|Year Ending Dec-18
|4,653.35
|4,691.74
|4,695.02
|4,609.21
|4,468.97
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0.75
|0.75
|0.75
|0.72
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2.31
|2.29
|2.32
|2.33
|2.50
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2.73
|2.70
|2.69
|2.67
|2.79
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|0
|2
|1